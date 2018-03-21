Chris Paul Will Get His 11th Signature Shoe With The Jordan CP3.XI

#Chris Paul
03.20.18 11 mins ago

Getty Image

Tuesday’s game between the Houston Rockets and the Portland Trail Blazers is interesting on a number of levels. First and foremost, the Blazers put a 13-game winning streak on the line against the team with the best record in the league (plus its own five-game winning streak) and, beyond that, Houston and Portland could be providing observers with a preview of a second round Western Conference Playoff series.

However, there is another headline monitor during the game, as it will be the debut of Chris Paul’s 11th signature sneaker. It was revealed prior to tip-off that Paul will be wearing the Jordan CP3.XI. The first colorway on display will be called, appropriately enough, Rocket Fuel.

Paul isn’t necessarily known for sneaker focus, especially when compared to some other NBA superstars but, prior to the contest, he spoke with Jarrel Harris of Sports Illustrated’s The Crossover and shed light on what went into these particular kicks.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Chris Paul
TAGSChris PaulHouston RocketsJORDAN

The RX

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 5 days ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 2 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 2 weeks ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 2 weeks ago 12 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP