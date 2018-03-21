Chris Paul Will Get His 11th Signature Shoe With The Jordan CP3.XI

Getty Image

Tuesday’s game between the Houston Rockets and the Portland Trail Blazers is interesting on a number of levels. First and foremost, the Blazers put a 13-game winning streak on the line against the team with the best record in the league (plus its own five-game winning streak) and, beyond that, Houston and Portland could be providing observers with a preview of a second round Western Conference Playoff series.

However, there is another headline monitor during the game, as it will be the debut of Chris Paul’s 11th signature sneaker. It was revealed prior to tip-off that Paul will be wearing the Jordan CP3.XI. The first colorway on display will be called, appropriately enough, Rocket Fuel.

Paul isn’t necessarily known for sneaker focus, especially when compared to some other NBA superstars but, prior to the contest, he spoke with Jarrel Harris of Sports Illustrated’s The Crossover and shed light on what went into these particular kicks.