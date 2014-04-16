GIF: Chris Paul Spins Evan Fournier In Circles

04.16.14

As of this writing, Chris Paul has 21 points and 10 assists with more than nine minutes remaining in the fourth. CP3 is 8-for-10, but one of those eight field goals is going to live on in Evan Fournier‘s nightmares.

The Nuggets rookie got a crash course in what makes Paul one of the craftiest guards in the game when he was isolated on him in the corner. Watch Paul go behind his back before instantly spinning back for the reverse layup.

Fournier never had a chance.

