Getty Image

Rumors and speculation have overtaken a Houston Rockets team that failed to match up to the Golden State Warriors in the postseason despite, well, that being the entire goal of the organization. There are rumblings that a lot could change over the offseason for Houston, including a big shakeup of the roster around MVP candidate James Harden.

That would include Chris Paul, who has reportedly been unhappy in Houston and is looking for a change of scenery. But according to Paul himself, he’s not looking for a trade, plans to be in Houston this fall and, what’s more, is pretty excited about it.

Paul told The Houston Chronicle‘s Jonathan Feigen that he’s “happy” in Houston and expects to return to the Rockets this fall. But first and foremost, he denied ever making a trade request.

“I never asked for a trade,” Paul said. “I never demanded a trade.”

That flies in the face of many reports on the matter that said Paul is, indeed, looking elsewhere.