Chris Paul Will Miss 6-8 Weeks With A Thumb Injury But Will Play In The All-Star Game

The Phoenix Suns have cruised to the best record in the NBA at the All-Star break, sitting at 48-10 with a 6.5-game cushion atop the 2-seed in the Western Conference. Just before the All-Star Game on Sunday evening, the team announced some news that very well might put their ability to hold onto the top seed in the West in jeopardy.

One day after Chris Paul hinted that a thumb injury might cause him to spend some time on the sideline, the Suns said that Paul’s right thumb has an avulsion fracture, which will hold him out for 6-8 weeks. Paul suffered the injury during the team’s game against the Houston Rockets on the Wednesday before the All-Star break.

Despite the injury, Paul is going to take the floor for a little while he is in Cleveland. According to TNT’s Allie LaForce, “Chris Paul is going to try to play a couple of minutes tonight, get maybe an honorary assist or two.”

If Paul is to miss the shorter end of that timetable, that would mean he’d come back right around the first week of April, just before the Suns begin their postseason push. Phoenix’s final regular season game is on April 10, and the NBA is slated to begin the playoffs six days later.

