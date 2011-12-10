Chris Paul To The Lakers Trade Talks Are Back On; Vince Carter Close To Signing With Dallas

Of all five teams that the New Orleans fiasco sort of screwed over this week (Los Angeles, New Orleans, Houston, the Knicks and Boston), it’s the Lakers who are probably hurting the most to get these talks kick-started and moving again. Lamar Odom isn’t feeling the love right now, and showed up for just a few moments during practice yesterday. So there’s no doubt in our minds that they’re working feverishly right now. The teams were given the green light to start talking again so all three are back to the negotiating table, attempting to tweak what they thought was a sure thing just a few days ago. But what will be the result of this? The league has set a precedent with their despicable actions. How exactly can they go back on their word and approve any deal now where CP goes to the Lakers? Meanwhile, the Lakers are screwed in every which way. How about the fact that Derek Fisher is the president of the union so he sort of has to back Chris Paul and the trade in this, basically publicly saying “Hey Pau, Lamar. I love you guys, but I’m in support of this trade and believe it should be able to go through.” We don’t care how psychotic Kobe Bryant is, if this trade doesn’t go through soon, it’s going to be a long and crazy year in L.A. … Check out this tweet from Beto Duran, who works for ESPN Radio, from the first day of Lakers’ camp: Kobe on Pau & Odom “they’ll get over it. Don’t win back 2 back by being soft emotionally.” This dude is ruthless. We love it … Dwight Howard glossed over most questions yesterday on the first day of training camp, and left open the possibility that his team of people did meet with execs this week from the Nets. We know there are rumors Howard wants to steer himself there, and also reports he met with the team’s front office in recent days, but nothing is clear right now. The big wrench being thrown into the middle of all this is the Nets. Do they actually even want Howard? We know it sounds crazy, but reports are saying New Jersey is prepared to offer Nene a contract for around four years, $65 million, and Nene’s decision could come at any moment (another reason for Houston to get moving on the CP deal. They were prepared to offer big money to bring Nene in as a result of shedding salary). Yahoo! Sports writes that the team is in trouble with SI.com and ESPN.com reports that they did hold that illegal meeting in Miami this week with owner Mikhail Prokhorov, Billy King and Howard. And while Orlando has denied it, NBA.com reported the Magic may file tampering charges. Do you think this Nene attraction is a ploy by New Jersey to simply get the cops off their back? They could face stiff penalties if found guilty … The Kings re-signed one of the most underrated players in the league, two guard Marcus Thornton, to a five-year $40 million contract (it’s being reported that it’s actually for four years, $31 million). At first glance, you’re probably thinking they would’ve been better off using that money on a big man. Rightfully so. They could use some more size next to DeMarcus Cousins. But even though they picked up another small gunner – Jimmer Fredette – and still have Tyreke Evans, this was absolutely necessary. Thornton might’ve very easily been their best player last season and no one knows it. Just check the numbers: in 27 games in Sacramento, he dropped over 21 a night with 4.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists, and even added nearly two rips a game. He’s 24 years old. We say kudos to the Kings, even though most will look at that deal and laugh … LaMarcus Aldridge will miss at least a week after heart test revealed another episode of Wolf-Parkinson-White syndrome, a condition he’s had episodes with before. It involves an irregular heartbeat, and while people around the team are very optimistic about a full recovery, stuff like this is always scary … Keep reading to hear how Vince Carter is about to be reunited again with Jason Kidd …
Keep Paula and LO, you can’t teach height. Stern saved you, it is an omen.
If I’m the Nets and can sign NeNe and still get Dwight, I’d do it. Just to be an asshole. Nene has a little jumper out to 12.
cp3 trade: if this deal happens, i wonder if the guys who were commenting “HAHA YES! GO GILBERT, GO STERN” will show their presence here
” In a move that could swing the balance of power amongst the Superteams, and thus making it a prime candidate to be blocked by David Stern, Brian Butch has been signed as a free agent by the New Orleans Hornets … ”
— Who the hell is Brian Butch? Nyahahah
all this cba stuff about losing money, and the nets are gonna give nene 16mil a year? really?
There’s only about 30 players i’d even think about giving 16mil a year to. he ain’t even close to one of em.
With the new cba, that’s basically max player money.
I quit. I can’t deal with the NBA anymore. Dallas going after Vince?! I am fucking out. Done. Seriously. Vince Carter. What the shit is that.
Oden’s situation is just awful. I don’t wish that on anyone. And yet Portland pays him. Good job owners.
I hope the Lakers trade for everyone and lose.
Dallas should forget about VC and go after Rip Hamilton or Jason Richardson. Vince just doesn’t have it anymore.
What the hell is up with my Hawks? So far we’ve only signed T-Mac which may a blessing or a complete disaster. Bolster the bench some more already! Damn
“So his goal is to blow the team up and make them financially ready to go after younger players and make moves in the future. This sounds splendid, if your best player wasn’t 33 years old and your PG like 90.”
Uhm. Dime, you are a business entity I suppose. Right? Just like other businesses out there, the constant aim is to remain financially viable and have the capacity to expand the business year-on-year.
Mark Cuban is doing right. Business wise, he is putting his team in a position to get better next year. It is also not as though he is gutting his team. They can compete at a high level this season. Check their current lineup. The one loss are the intangibles Tyson Chandler brought to the team.
And on the comical side. The Lakers are going after Chris Paul. Who cares? The Jazz is signing Jamaal Tinsley. (Insert David Letterman laugh).
I think the Mavs are clearing up cap space to try and sign Howard out right in free agency next summer.
its ridiculous that nene and ty chandler getting 65 and 60 mil over four years.
Owners just cant stop doing it
O.J. Mayo is probably somewhere wondering why nobody cared when his trade to Indiana got blocked last season. No outraged columnists, no “PTI” segments, no 50-comment Internet arguments, no anonymous NBA execs asking, “How are the Grizzlies going to explain this to O.J.?”
Here’s something I haven’t heard yet: The Hornets can only blame themselves for being in this position. The NBA had to assume ownership over that team in the first place for a reason. You wanna be able to make moves freely? Don’t mismanage your franchise into the ground.
when Odom leaves L.A
his Ho will stay
@Bookworm – The hawks signed him because they are losing or lost Crawford. T-mac showed he could play the point in Detroit and had some decent games vs. Miami. I’m looking to see if they are willing to go big with Tracy-Johnson-Smith-Horford-Collins. But as you said, it could be great or it could be horrible.
I went to sleep last night with hopes of the Bulls management being smart about this free agent stuff. I wake up to find that Rip Hamilton was waived. Then I read that Sam Smith says the Bulls have Rip as their top target. IT’s a beautiful day in the neighborhood ppl.
wtf Dime? you say Portland MAY lose Oden for this coming season when they already said they are not confident he will play this year because of another setback. dumber thing is Oden keeps on getting paidddddddddddd. What is that, another 8M. FML.
If Kobe is jus another dude not named Kobe, I love the brick stone killer psyche in him. If i knew nothing about basketball and learned of this guy with no nonsense attitude, I will idolized him. But he is Kobe and I do not like him. Like I said before over and over, I do not disclaim the talent and skill, it is the fascade of a swag he portrays that pisses me off.
Mr Cuban, do your thing. Your business mind is very much appreciated. If I had the chance to work for this man, I will for minimal pay just to get the opportunity to experience and learn from his savvy. No manlove intended folks. Pure business-wise.
oh btw, The Suns already had and did so in flying colors their MOST challenging task. Resurrecting Grant Hill’s career. How easy you forget.
VC hooking up with Kidd again.
Rip—–>>>Bulls = WIN. probably the second best option for them since they’re not getting Afflalo.
@Hawks fans. damn i feel bad for u guys too. seems like ur losing Crawford, Smith sorta wants out, and u guys sign….TMAC??
Poor Oden. but at least he’s getting his $$$$
The OJ Mayo trade didn’t go through cus they didn’t finalize the trade BEFORE the trade deadline. It was the Pacers FO fault for being incompetent.
Nene+D12 would be a NICE frontline. Nene has to be one of the most athletic bigmen in the league and he said he wants to play the PF position anyways. If there arent any tampering chargers: Nene/D12/Deron can be there own solid big three. and of course u have Sasha “THE MACHINE” Vujacic on the Nets too lollllllllll
Wow. Mark Cuban is a fucking lunatic. He wont keep Butler, wont keep Chandler, or any of the other guys he needs to that won him his only championship and he goes out and signs Vince Carter. That may have been smart in 2005 but now, wow. I dont blame those guys for bolting, Cuban is a moron. I really hope the trade goes through now, now that Little Lamar’s feelings are hurt and Pau’s are too, both will play like the fucking Lady in Red and be second, third, and fourth guessing themselves the entire season. Pretty much the worst thing to happen for LA. They should have never pursued that trade in the first place, but when you are dealing with the two Dairy Queen smoothies, and it doesnt work, your team is done. I expect those two to be traded this season for less than players now due to how poorly they perform now that their feelings are hurt. Man, taking Oden over Durant is looking like a really ingenious move if you never want the guy to play but get the pay.
@ Austin, I agree, but OJ came out and handled it like a man, contributed to his team and helped them have their best playoffs ever as a franchise. I definitely agree to that, the only reason its getting the press it is is because of the name involved (Paul) and the team he was going to. I do hand it to Mayo though, he could have sulked and not shown up like Lamar is already doing but didnt. At this point, the Lakers just need to get rid of Odom, Bynum, and Artest. See if Pau mans up and just accepts its part of the business, he still has tons of game left. Those three though, bleh. Bynum would be good if he stayed healthy and consistent but…how long do you wait for that? I think he may be going around causing Oden to get hurt somehow just so that there is someone else to take the heat off him.
You don’t go immediately from wining a championship to letting key players leave based on financial flexibility for years down the road. As Dime pointed out, the key players on the Mavs aren’t getting any younger. Now is the time to try to harness the momentum of the chip towards a back-to-back or dynasty. Seeing the way Cuban has always been willing to pony up for talent this shit caught me off guard.
I could see letting Caron go. He was important during the season, but other players available in FA are generally interchangeable for his role (Aflalo, Hamilton, Battier, etc.)with less health concerns. The Mavs also have decent wing pieces including the recently added Fernandez to soften the blow. Letting Chandler walk, on the other hand, I do not understand and believe will haunt them for the forceable future, unless there is something we dont know regarding Dwight Howard (Is Dallas the second alleged tampering team? Do they have some sort of hand shake agreement?). It doesnt really matter either way because, even if Dwight says he will go to Dallas, the Magic will send him to which ever of his approved suitors offer the better deal, which may easily not be the mav because they have no good draft picks to offer as a perennial playoff force Mavs. Dallas has been able to score for a while, and has been putting effort into the whole “defense” thing for a couple of years, but it wasnt until Chandler was there to anchor it that they made it to the next level. He was a perfect fit on the team and, after Howard, the best center team defender in the league.
Cuban needs to stop worrying about baseball team and remember how great holding the trophy is and do everything in his power to not have to give it to someone else.
Lakers also seem to have some under wraps agreement with Dwight because why else would the give away 2/3 of their hight advantage for an undersized PG? If Lakers dont have an agreement with Dwight to sign with LA with extension, they are going to regret giving up that quality size real quick.
@Dana Walker. LOL on the Bynum comment. thats cold man ahahahah
1: Saying the league’s motives were “despicable” is frankly irresponsible journalism. The amount of whining over there is really pathetic.
2. “don’t win back to back being soft emotionally”, yet Odom was only at practice for a few moments? I heard he didn’t even practice. Sounds pretty soft, emotionally, to me. What happened to being professional? Are the Lakers currently paying him millions and millions of dollars to play a game? Exactly. Shut up and play.
3. Marcus Thornton was a wreck for the Hornets at the beginning of last season. 8 mil a year is a lot for a guy that’s played exactly 1.5 good years of basketball, but here’s hoping.
4. At least you nailed the Cuban analysis. I’m as big a Mavs fan as anyone, but this is confusing.
5. Rip Hamilton and Gilbert Arenas want to sign in NY, Miami, Chicago, or Boston? Why don’t you throw LA in, as well, and make it like every one of your trade/FA columns? Weak.
Like baloogawhales said, the Mayo thing was totally different. There, the Pacers office itself messed up by not announcing the trade in time for the deadline, so tough luck.
Here, three GMs from three teams who all were supposedly authorized to make transactions came to a mutually agreeable business decision that the league vetoed.
The league had the power to veto the trade because it is the NOH owner, but it wasn’t vetoing it in that capacity; it was vetoing the trade as the crony of loud small-market owners: it was making an example of CP3 to prove a point about “small market competitiveness.”
People are infuriated because there was a huge conflict of interest in having the league buy the Hornets in the first place, but Stern pretended there wouldn’t be. Well here it is. This isn’t just a normal case of an owner vetoing a business decision. This is an abnormal owner misusing the power it incidentally has to stubbornly make a point.
The OJ Mayo situation isn’t a good comparison at all.
@ Phileus
I’m pretty sure Dime was just making comment on the awkward situation dealing with OJ or Odom/Pau after you try to trade them, it doesn’t go through, then you have to try to get on with business as usual.
Dana – assuming you’re not a woman, please explain how Caron Butler helped the Mavs to win a championship
I think its too early to call Cuban a moron.
You know he’s not cheap, he threw money at every bum that rolled through town under the old CBA. Now there’s a new CBA and it looks like he’s switched tactics.
Maybe he thinks he has an old frail team that played deep into the post season. He sees a strike shortened season that will be brutal on older players and a really deep draft next June.
Instead of paying big money to all his decent free agents he saves his money, pays VC (I bet thats a short cheap contract), tells Dirk to take it easy this year and rests him a lot throughout the year.
Then he hopes VC sucks, they get a decent draft and reload on a much deeper free agent class next year, have the cap space to pick up amensties and players teams close to the cap can’t afford.
He basically throws away the short season, reloads, rests dirk and goes all out the year after. Its kind of cold to the guys that just won the chip, but there getting paid. That makes sense to me.
Or I’m giving him too much credit, though he seems like a pretty smart self made billionaire.
@mr.pleasant. i doubt any reigning championship team would tank a season, regardless of the shortened/compact schedule. they’re competitiveness wouldnt allow it, plus their veterans don’t have many productive seasons left so they gotta squeeze out everything they got into every season
Cuban far from dum.I wish he an the Sixers
@P: I know, but I don’t think that’s the main reason the reaction is so bad. I agree that a lot of people overreact about that aspect, but trying to justify Stern’s action with that rationale is missing the point.
And Cuban’s a pretty crafty guy but it’s weird to see him let these guys go. After blowing money on people like Bradley, Dampier, Diop, Ratliff, Haywood, etc. you’d think he’d be willing to spend the same to keep a quality center rather than let him go for nothing.
@baloogawales
I agree with you veteran teams won’t tank.
And I dont think Cuban will ask anyone to tank but barea, chandler and butler are all gone so he doesn’t have to ask them to tank.
I didn’t look it up but I think the only vets it would matter to from last year are kidd and dirk.
I think if he explains to them that he going to rest them as much as possible and save his cash to reload next year they’d probably be fine with it. I can’t see them both going, no I want to play on back to back to back nights.
He may think he has some goodwill and trust built up with those guys.
And even if that’s not true, he doesn’t have to ask anyone to tank, he’s already blown up the team and his big free agency signing was VC, they’re going to be worse anyway in a deep draft and have cash for next year as opposed to breaking the bank on an aging team
I don’t know Mark Cuban, I’m not really a Mavs fan and I have no idea if that is what he is doing or if it would work. I just think its too early to bash Cuban, he may have a decent plan and it might work.
I’m not saying the OJ Mayo trade and the Chris Paul trade scenarios were similar — clearly they’re not — only that I wonder what guys like Mayo and all the others who have been involved in announced-then-blocked trades are thinking while watching all this go down.
Be mad that Stern showed the NBA’s conflict of interest. Be mad on behalf of Dell Demps. Be mad that you wanted to see Kobe and CP3 together and now it may not happen. But this “Oh, poor Lamar and Pau” stance is laughable.
How do you think Luol Deng gets through the day? His name pops up in EVERY trade rumor involving Chicago. How do you think Mayo and Josh McRoberts feel, knowing that their teams pulled the trigger on trading them before it got blocked? Guys get traded, guys get waived, guys get shopped around in potential trades. And every single NBA player will tell you, “It’s a business.” They can handle it.
I don’t understand why Orlando is only allowing Dwight’s agent to talk to L.A., Jersey and Dallas about a trade. What do the Mavs and Lakers have to offer in terms of young players and draft picks? Why doesn’t that list consist of teams like Minnesota, Cleveland and Indiana? The Magic do know they don’t HAVE to send Dwight to a big market, right?
@Austin
I doubt thats the only teams, unless dwight requested those teams himself. And Dallas isn’t a big market team when it comes to basketball.
The trade that makes the most sense to me is the NJ trade. Getting back (23yr old!!!)Brook Lopez is HUGE! Throw in some draft picks and Orlando can’t get any better than that. No way.
Maybe if Chicago sends them Noah with their pick and the Bobcats pick they own. But that’s the only way to make the deal sweeter for them.
My guess is that Chicago’s front office DOESNT WANT DWIGHT HOWARD. Because honestly no one but NJ can put out a better package, yet these fools aren’t even involved.
Now that I think about it, I answered my own question. Teams like the Lakers, Nets and Mavs are some of the only teams Dwight would probably be willing to sign an extension with, so they’d be the only teams willing to pitch a trade.
If I’m Minnesota, what’s the point of trading young players and picks for Dwight when he’s most likely not going to re-sign beyond this season?
Yeah, I guess I missed your point earlier, Austin. Sorry about that.
I do agree with you about that. Reading about Pau, Odom, and now Billups’s hurt feelings is sad and all, but that’s part of the million-dollar package.
It’s hard not to try to compare their situations to ours, even though their jobs are so different. Put in “normal job” terms, Stern’s cockblock looks like this: getting fired by your boss, then suddenly the person he wanted to hire isn’t available anymore, so he says, “Uh sorry, Lamar, no hard feelings, really. You still haven’t cleared out your desk, right? You’ll be back at work tomorrow at 8, yeah?”
That would sting, right? But yeah, that’s what you agree to when you sign the big contracts.
Kinda, but it’s not like getting fired. Odom wasn’t facing unemployment, he was just being trasnferred to another company. Even for Billups, he’s still gonna get paid $14 million of whatever he was slated to make.
The craziest thing about the Billups situation is that NY just signed him to an extension this year didn’t they? They could have cut him and only paid $3.7 Mill, but they decided to give him a 1yr $14Mill extension.
I don’t think i’ve ever seen a dumber front office in all of sports.
wasnt the oj trade stopped due to a failed physical? that happens all the time
tyson chandler trade got stopped when he was in NO as a hornet
cp3 case is differnt, jus stern steppin in. thas y its diff austin
chicagorilla did they kno the mavs werent gonna resign tyson?
Everybody knew that Tyson wasn’t going to be resigned. Haywood is being paid $50Mill. So it was a no brainer that they would keep Haywood. Tyson out played him which through a monkey-wrench in their plans.
NY is outta their minds anyway for giving Tyson $60Mill. I can only imagine what Nene is about to get
My boy is schoolin down at Lou-Munroe n he sayin word on the street was the Hornets were stockpilin that veteran talent to flip em for youth n draft picks. Shit makes sense to me. You trade Scola, Martin n Odom to contenders for youth n picks, you lookin at 5-6 future pieces for just CP3.
I still can’t believe Mitch was givin up Gasol AND Odom for CP3….and I like dude but damn!
Anyways, we gonna see what up if that new deal go thru.
Comin for you too, Dwight! Lol Lakers, baby!
This time, D Stern had to step in…
@KDizzle
You can’t believe the Lakers are willing to give up a soft 7fter and a career underachiever in order to acquire a top 5 NBA player and the best PG in the game huh? yeh that’s pretty hard to believe.
And what contenders are going to give the Hornets draft picks for those players? There is no contenders that will have draft picks in the top 15 in the near future. So what would be the point of taking that gamble?
If I’m the Hornets, I tell the Lakers GM if you want to complete this trade it’s simple. Get Houston, Sacramento, Toronto, Cleveland, or the Wizards to throw in 2 or 3 draft picks.
a lot of teams would love to have that “soft” 7 footer.