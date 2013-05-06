Chris Paul’s Top 10 Crossovers

Chris Paul is the best point guard in the NBA. There’s no debating that. Anything you need from a point guard Paul can do. Need assists? Paul dished 9.7 assists a night this season. Need defense? Paul led the league in steals with 2.4 a game. Need points? Paul was third in scoring on the Los Angeles Clippers with 16.4 a night (that number jumped to 22.8 in the playoffs). Need ballhandling? Paul dribbles like the basketball is just an extension of his fingers.

Paul has the best handle in the league — anyone who guards him is liable to get embarrassed at any moment. Big man or guard, fast or slow, it doesn’t matter to CP3. He’ll break anyone’s ankles if it means winning the game.

CP3 is the ultimate competitor and when he’s on the court who you are has no effect on him. He’s previously been quoted saying he “[doesn’t] care if [his] mother was on the court. [He’d] hit her too.” Any player with that type of mentality is guaranteed to have racked up numerous amounts of YouTube-worthy clips.

With that in mind, this article compiles the best of the best from Paul’s career into one place. Viewer Discretion is advised: the following videos contain violent ankle breaking and severe handles.

*** *** ***

10. VS. J.J. BAREA

The first victim on this list is notorious-flopper J.J. Barea. Barea thought that being physical with Paul and not allowing him any space would result in defensive success. He was wrong. Where there is no space, CP3 found a way to create some, enough that allowed him to stare Barea down before letting a jumper rip through the net.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL