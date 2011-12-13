Chris Trew Wants to Save the Hornets from David Stern

The Chris Paul drama has touched on the fact that the New Orleans Hornets do not have a true owner – the NBA owns them. David Stern has repeatedly said that he wants to keep the Hornets in New Orleans and is only interested in selling the team to buyers who will do just that.

Stern doesn’t have to look too far, as New Orleans native and Hornets super fan Chris Trew is ready to take on the challenge. Stern may not like Trew’s bushy beard and long hair but the commissioner should be impressed by his passion for the Hornets and his ideas to improve the franchise.

Last month, I caught up with Trew before he did a quick (but killer) stand up set at the House of Blues – New Orleans:

Dime: So for the uninitiated who is Chris Trew?

Chris Trew: I’m a comedian living in Austin, TX and in New Orleans, LA – I live primarily in New Orleans. I run comedy theaters in both of those cities and have a small rap career- made three albums as Terp 2 it. I also produce Hell Yes Fest, a big comedy festival here in New Orleans and host the Air Sex Championships. I’m a busy dude but I am also a HUGE Hornets fan.

Dime: So you grew up in New Orleans? How did you become a fan of basketball since the Hornets are still somewhat of a new team here?

CT: Yeah, I grew up in New Orleans and was always a LSU guy. Shaq was a big deal if you live in southern Louisiana so I watched him at LSU and after he got drafted I became a fan of the Magic. I was an Orlando guy for a long time which literally had everything to do with Shaq. Then we (New Orleans) almost got the Timberwolves, I’m not sure if you remember that.

Dime: Really? I might have been too young…

CT: In the early 90s, the Timberwolves were going to relocate and they almost moved here. That’s why New Orleans built the arena. I remember my parents framed and gave me the front page of the Times-Picuyane that said “Got ‘Em!” real big and had a Timberwolves jersey on it. So I was fired up but then it fell through. Then the Lockout (1998-1999) happened – I am cutting to many years later – and I fell out of basketball for a while…I got busy doing comedy. Once we got the Hornets, I slowly started paying attention and then I went to a game and fell back in love with basketball. I’ve been a die-hard Hornets fan since then.