Chris Walker’s Sick Summer Mixtape

Chris Walker, a consensus top-10 prospect in the Class of 2013, hasn’t yet gotten himself eligible to play for Florida this year. And while he is currently taking online classes with a goal of being ready to join the team in December, the 6-9 forward was also taking care of some work on the court this summer. The super athletic forward looks like a future NBA pro, and he’s currently the No. 17 overall prospect in Draft Express’s Top 100.

