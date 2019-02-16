Chris Webber And Ben Wallace Headline The 2019 Hall Of Fame Finalists

02.15.19 2 hours ago

Getty Image

One of basketball’s highest and most prestigious honors is to have your name immortalized among the game’s many luminaries at the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Massachusetts.

It’s an honor that’s bestowed on only a select few each year, from a vast list of deserving candidates who have in various ways left their mark on the hoops world during their illustrious careers.

On Friday, as the All-Star Weekend festivities kicked off in Charlotte, the Hall of Fame announced this year’s list of finalists, which includes retired stars Ben Wallace and Chris Webber, among many others.

