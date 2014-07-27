Class Of 2015 Star Dunks From Behind Free Throw Line In Epic Dunk Contest

Dunk contests just don’t get much better than this. At the Jordan Brand First To Fly Dunk Contest in Las Vegas on Friday night, a group of professional dunkers and class of 2015 stars put on an exhibition close to unlike any we’ve ever seen. And who had the most impressive slam of a field featuring Guy Dupuy, Kwame Alexander, Young Hollywood, Kwe Parker, and more? Little-known rising senior Shelby McEwen.

Alexander and Parker perform some of our favorite dunks in the video below, but it’s McEwen’s incredible slam from behind the free throw line that amazes most.

Yeah. We’ll need another look at McEwen’s jam.

Even the legendary “free throw line” dunks performed by players like Julius Erving and Michael Jordan deserve an asterisk – Dr. J. and His Airness leapt from inside the charity stripe despite conventional wisdom suggesting otherwise. That doesn’t make their signature slams any less impressive, but certainly makes McEwen’s even more so.

Even if college hoops aren’t in McEwen’s future, the Oxford, MS native can surely forge a basketball career out of dunks like this one. We look forward to watching him try and top it in coming years.

What do you think of McEwen’s dunk?

