Class In Session For NBA All-Stars And Entertainment Moguls

Why couldn’t our high school, or even college, be this cool? Honestly, when you have a class setting that includes Kevin Love, Russell Westbrook, Baron Davis and Diddy, what exactly could the professors be teaching them?
We love very much though how they all appear to be studious – eyes at the front of the class, no one texting on their phones. But eating and listening never mixed well with us. And where are the binders and the spiral notebooks? Kevin Love was even tweeting these photos when he should’ve been raising his hand and offering up questions. C’mon guys, you’re out of a job. You have to get your life together or else you will never make it.
What was your favorite high school/college class?
My Geopolitics class definitely looked a little bit different.
i think its hilarious tht no one even seems to know who thy are. and why the hell is westbrook rockin the stockton mitchell and ness shorts? LOL
to answer the question tho-my gov/eco class was dope. the teacher was a bit eccentric but i remember learning so much and his views helped mold my take on politcs and question everything! sadly my class was the last he taught-he passed that summer. He was/is still missed.
Is that Reeves Nelson in the front of the first picture?
Seriously, what is this class?
American Pop Culture @ UCLA
African American Studies
80% female and I was a freshman so my mind was all jacked up
Marriage and Family in college. I showed up 1st day, midterm, and final and got a B+. Some bad chicks were in that class too.
Sports Journalism in college…taught me everything I knew and helped me land several internships and jobs