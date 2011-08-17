Class In Session For NBA All-Stars And Entertainment Moguls

Why couldn’t our high school, or even college, be this cool? Honestly, when you have a class setting that includes Kevin Love, Russell Westbrook, Baron Davis and Diddy, what exactly could the professors be teaching them?

We love very much though how they all appear to be studious – eyes at the front of the class, no one texting on their phones. But eating and listening never mixed well with us. And where are the binders and the spiral notebooks? Kevin Love was even tweeting these photos when he should’ve been raising his hand and offering up questions. C’mon guys, you’re out of a job. You have to get your life together or else you will never make it.

What was your favorite high school/college class?

