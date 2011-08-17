Class In Session For NBA All-Stars And Entertainment Moguls

#Russell Westbrook
08.17.11 7 years ago 7 Comments

Why couldn’t our high school, or even college, be this cool? Honestly, when you have a class setting that includes Kevin Love, Russell Westbrook, Baron Davis and Diddy, what exactly could the professors be teaching them?

We love very much though how they all appear to be studious – eyes at the front of the class, no one texting on their phones. But eating and listening never mixed well with us. And where are the binders and the spiral notebooks? Kevin Love was even tweeting these photos when he should’ve been raising his hand and offering up questions. C’mon guys, you’re out of a job. You have to get your life together or else you will never make it.

What was your favorite high school/college class?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Russell Westbrook
TAGSBARON DAVISDimeMagKEVIN LOVEP. DiddyRUSSELL WESTBROOK

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP