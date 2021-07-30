The 2020-21 season brought signs of life for the Cleveland Cavaliers. The team started a highly respectable 10-11 and, even with a defense that was not stellar by any means, an argument can be made that Cleveland’s roster finished ahead of schedule on that end. Offensively, though, it was a struggle for the Cavs, with the team finishing 28th in efficiency and scoring only 1.05 points per possession. Given that the Cavs entered (and exited) 2020-21 with rebuilding on the brain, though, the future is the focus.

Collin Sexton is up for an extension after something of a breakout in 2020-21, and Darius Garland took major strides in his second campaign as a lead guard. Isaac Okoro brings the kind of defense and athleticism that any team craves on the wing, and Larry Nance is a scalable veteran that can fit in many roles. However, the summer of 2021 could be a period of transition for Cleveland, with trade rumblings circling Sexton, Jarrett Allen hitting the free agent market and the Cavaliers potentially adding a franchise-caliber player at No. 3 overall.

Roster Needs: A true No. 1 star, Wing depth, clarity in the frontcourt

Evan Mobley (No. 3 Overall), Grade: A

Evan Mobley is a talent that is line with some recent No. 1 overall picks. Grabbing him at No. 3 overall is a coup when viewed through that lens. The Cavs still have a lot of work to do with their roster, including a big decision with Jarrett Allen, but Mobley is a potentially fantastic two-way player. He’ll need to prove he can play center regularly to maximize his defensive upside, but Mobley brings an intriguing and varied offensive skill set, and should help Cleveland fix some of the defensive issues that have recently plagued the franchise.

2021-22 Roster

Kevin Love

Ricky Rubio

Evan Mobley

Larry Nance Jr.

Cedi Osman

Darius Garland

Isaac Okoro

Collin Sexton

Dylan Windler

Damyean Dotson (non-guaranteed)

Dean Wade (non-guaranteed)

Mfiondu Kabengele (non-guaranteed)

Lamar Stevens (non-guaranteed)

2021 Free Agents

Jarrett Allen (RFA)

Isaiah Hartenstein (Player Option)

Jeremiah Martin (RFA)

Brodric Thomas (RFA)