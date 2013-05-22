Cleveland Wins NBA Draft Lottery, Will Select No. 1 In 2013 NBA Draft

The Cleveland Cavaliers have won the NBA Draft Lottery — yet again — and will be selecting No. 1 in the 2013 NBA Draft. After recent selections of Kyrie Irving, Dion Waiters and Tristan Thompson, the Cavs have really put themselves on the fast track back to the playoffs. Now the questions start: do you go big with Nerlens Noel, or do you take a wing player like Ben McLemore?
Here is how the rest of the lottery shaped up:
14. Utah
13. Dallas
12. Toronto (pick goes to OKC as part of James Harden deal)
11. Philadelphia
10. Portland
9. Minnesota
8. Detroit
7. Sacramento
6. New Orleans
5. Phoenix
4. Charlotte
3. Washington
2. Orlando
1. Cleveland
Who should go No. 1?
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
So I guess after MJ messed up his frist chance at a number 1 pick, the NBA isn’t going to trust him with another chance to mess up another young man’s life…
Yeah, Charlotte has had bad luck for a few years now. I had to laugh when they came up at 4