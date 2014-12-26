“Cliff Paul” Joins Curry, Lillard, Bird & Stockton In New State Farm Ad

State Farm ads with Cliff Paul, fictional twin brother to Chris Paul have grown a tad stale in recent months. The marketing idea was genius, and now they’re expanding. In the new State Farm ad on Christmas Day, Cliff joins twins for Stephen Curry, Sue Bird, Damian Lillard and captain, John Stockton, for the State Farm National Bureau of Assists (SFNBA).

In the last Cliff Paul commercial it seemed like he ran into a Curry twin tandem at the airport. That foreshadowed the “Best of the Assist” ad that dropped today.

Watch as “Don” Stockton comes to the Paul’s door and invites them to join the team, which includes “Sebastian” Curry, “Summer” Bird and “Darius” Lillard.

