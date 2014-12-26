“Cliff Paul” Joins Curry, Lillard, Bird & Stockton In New State Farm Ad

#Video #Stephen Curry #Chris Paul
12.25.14 4 years ago

State Farm ads with Cliff Paul, fictional twin brother to Chris Paul have grown a tad stale in recent months. The marketing idea was genius, and now they’re expanding. In the new State Farm ad on Christmas Day, Cliff joins twins for Stephen Curry, Sue Bird, Damian Lillard and captain, John Stockton, for the State Farm National Bureau of Assists (SFNBA).

In the last Cliff Paul commercial it seemed like he ran into a Curry twin tandem at the airport. That foreshadowed the “Best of the Assist” ad that dropped today.

Watch as “Don” Stockton comes to the Paul’s door and invites them to join the team, which includes “Sebastian” Curry, “Summer” Bird and “Darius” Lillard.

(State Farm Insurance)

What do you think?

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Video#Stephen Curry#Chris Paul
TAGSChris PaulCliff PaulDAMIAN LILLARDDarius LillardDon StocktonJOHN STOCKTONSebastian CurrySTATE FARMSTEPHEN CURRYSue BirdSummer Birdvideo

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP