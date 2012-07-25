Clip Of The Day: Jonas Valanciunas Throws Down An Off-The-Backboard Alley-Oop Facial

Lithuania played Iceland in a pre-Olympics exhibition on Tuesday, with Lithuania stomping all over the global northerners by a score of 101-51. Despite the lopsided score, the Raptors’ recently signed Jonas Valanciunas went all out. In the following clip, the almost-seven footer sprinted the floor and caught an off-the-backboard alley-oop, with a helpless Icelander caught in the crossfire. Valanciunas spared him no mercy, nearly bowling the defender over as he out-jumped him for the ball.

h/t Sportando

