Clip Of The Day: The Beastie Boys – “Intergalactic”

For those you who haven’t heard, Adam “MCA” Yauch of The Beastie Boys has died following a battle with cancer. I never knew many people who actually listened to The Beasties on a regular basis, but everyone I knew showed them love and respect. They were one of the defining rap acts for about 15 years, and Paul’s Boutique is still getting plays in my iTunes. Their 1998 hit single called “Intergalactic” is still my favorite song from them, partly because the beat kills and the video is amazing.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

What’s your favorite Beastie Boys song?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.