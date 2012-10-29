Clip Of The Day: The Pacers Hold Their Own Team Dunk Contest

Gerald Green isn’t the only reason to watch Indiana this year. Miles Plumlee, even if he should’ve never been drafted in the first round, has hops. And so does Paul George. Check out this video from Indiana’s recent FamJam where the guys hold their own team dunk contest. It’s hard to say George didn’t come away with the best dunk out of the four contestants.

Who is the better dunker – George or Green?

