Clip Of The Day: The Pacers Hold Their Own Team Dunk Contest

#Paul George #Video
10.29.12 6 years ago

Gerald Green isn’t the only reason to watch Indiana this year. Miles Plumlee, even if he should’ve never been drafted in the first round, has hops. And so does Paul George. Check out this video from Indiana’s recent FamJam where the guys hold their own team dunk contest. It’s hard to say George didn’t come away with the best dunk out of the four contestants.

Who is the better dunker – George or Green?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Paul George#Video
TAGSDimeMagGERALD GREENINDIANA PACERSMiles PlumleePAUL GEORGEvideo

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP