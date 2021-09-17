Friday marked an important day for the Clippers franchise, as they broke ground on their new arena in Inglewood that will allow them to finally have a home of their own that isn’t shared (and synonymous) with the Lakers. The Clippers quest to get out of the shadow of the Lakers will take them to a new arena, financed fully by owner Steve Ballmer, for the 2024-25 season (at least, that’s the plan as of now).

Ahead of the groundbreaking, a new video hyping the arena and offering some details about what it will feature was released, narrated by Paul George and Kawhi Leonard, in which they go over all of the amenities that will make the Intuit Dome, as it will be named initially, unique in the world of sports and entertainment arenas.

I do like the subtle digs at Staples Center in this, like “this isn’t a hockey arena,” and it certainly looks like a rather outrageous facility. Rather than a jumbotron hanging over the court, they will have a halo board running around the entire top of the arena — the Falcons have one of these at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. There are also a number of courts outside with screens to watch the games and, unsurprisingly, there’s a big focus on luxury suites and what they call “cabanas.”

Join us at 10AM PT for the @Intuit Dome groundbreaking ceremony LIVE on YouTube » https://t.co/ZuVLSZ8tJ0 pic.twitter.com/ZC546rb17g — Intuit Dome (@IntuitDome) September 17, 2021

The stadium has a somewhat similar look to the other new sports building in L.A., SoFi Stadium, and in three years these renderings will become reality and the Clippers will open the 2024-25 season in their own place for once.