Clippers Forward Matt Barnes Weds In Front Of A Star-Studded NBA Crowd & A Drunk Pelican

The Clippers’ defensive-minded small forward,, got married tolast weekend in front of some of his LA teammates, including groomsmenwas in attendance, as wasand a few other players from the NBA’s past and present. But a Pelican stole the show, and we’re not talkng about a New Orleans player, either.

Basketball Wives star, Gloria Govan, had initially planned on marrying Barnes in 2010, but days before the ceremony they called it off without an explanation. Shortly thereafter, they broke up. Months passed and Barnes began squiring Govan around town as they started seeing each other romantically once again. This past September, they eloped in Vegas, which still meant there hadn’t been a ceremony.

This past Sunday, Barnes formally married Govan at the Bacara Resort & Spa in Santa Barbara, CA with Bishop Keith L. Clark of the Word Assembly Church in Oakland, CA presiding.

Wedding guests included current and former NBA players, Chris Webber, Steve Blake, Sebastian Telfair, Ryan Gomes, Gilbert Arenas, Earl Watson and Barnes’ fellow UCLA alums Rico Hines, Ray Young, Jelani McCoy, Moose Bailey and former UCLA Coach Steve Lavin.

But none of those distinguished guests got quite as many laughs as a brazen Pelican with an affinity for beer. Inititally spotted on an Instagram Video shot by DeAndre Jordan, that video has since been removed. Thankfully, Matt Barnes also posted a clip of the bird guzzling some beer from a friend who probably isn’t on the PETA mailing list.

While their wedding song was a Jay-Z and BeyoncÃ© collab, Govan walked down the aisle to Tupac‘s “All Eyez On Me.”

Besides the drunk Pelican, DeAndre and Barnes’ father-in-law apparently had a stip-off at the rehearsal dinner.

Weddings are fun. We wish the bride and groom a happy life together.

Keep reading for some more pics and video of the shindig.