Los Angeles Clippers At Utah Jazz Game 1 TV Info And Betting Lines

The Los Angeles Clippers needed seven games, including three road wins, to topple the Dallas Mavericks in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs. In contrast, the Utah Jazz stumbled out of the gate without Donovan Mitchell, only to reel off four consecutive victories over the Memphis Grizzlies in their opening round series. On Tuesday evening, the Clippers and Jazz square off in Salt Lake City for Game 1 of a highly anticipated matchup featuring star power, intriguing stylistic approaches and all kinds of drama.

By virtue of the No. 1 seed and a breezy opening victory, the Jazz are seen as at least slight favorites in the series. Utah put together the best regular season in the NBA this season, dominating on the offensive end of the floor while deploying an artistically beautiful approach that featured ball movement, high-end shooting and unselfish play. Defensively, Utah was keyed at an elite level by Rudy Gobert, the presumptive Defensive Player of the Year, and the Jazz operate with their A-plus rim protector in mind.

However, the Jazz did struggle a bit defensively against Memphis, particularly in dealing with Ja Morant. Utah allowed 1.15 points per possession in the series and, in general, it was Utah’s offense driving their success more than their defense. While the matchup is quite a bit different, the Jazz could also have their hands full with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

Leonard was absolutely electric in willing the Clippers over the Mavericks, and George also enjoyed some lofty highs in that series. While neither replicates the exact nature of Morant’s attack, one of Utah’s perceived weaknesses is the absence of big, two-way wings, with only Royce O’Neale approaching the profile of the “wing stopper” that so many teams look for. Furthermore, there will be pressure on Mitchell to at least breathe the same air as Leonard as the No. 1 creator in this series, and some of the questions, on both ends, should be answered with Game 1.

Game 1 TV Info

Tip Time: Tuesday, June 8; 10 p.m. ET

TV Network: TNT

Game 1 Betting Lines (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Series Prices: Jazz (-130), Clippers (+105)

Spread: Jazz -4 (-112), Clippers +4 (-109)

Total: Over 220 (-112), Under 220 (-109)

Money Line: Jazz (-165), Clippers (+138)