Los Angeles Clippers At Utah Jazz Game 5 TV Info And Betting Lines

One of the most highly anticipated games to this point in the 2021 NBA Playoffs arrives on Wednesday with Game 5 between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Utah Jazz. The series sits at 2-2, with the Jazz winning the first two games at home and the Clippers answering with back-to-back wins in Los Angeles. Now, the best-of-seven matchup swings back to Salt Lake City with all eyes on what could be a pivotal contest.

Los Angeles absolutely cruised to a win in Game 4, leading by as many as 28 points in the first half before coasting to the finish line. The Clippers boast an incredible offensive rating of 133.5 points per 100 possessions in the last two games, lifting their overall mark for the series to 124.7 points per 100 possessions. That is a stellar figure under any circumstances, and they rode an impressive 65.9 percent true shooting mark in Games 3 and 4. Individually, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George each scored 31 points in Game 4, and both are averaging 27.3 points per game in the series while leading the team’s offensive attack.

On the Utah side, the status of Mike Conley (hamstring) could be critical. Conley has not appeared to this point in the series but, if available, he would provide the Jazz with another ball-handler and shot creator that can space the floor and defend adequately. With Conley sidelined, Donovan Mitchell has stepped up in a big way, averaging 37.3 points per game in the series. Still, the Jazz scuffled in Los Angeles, and they will look to regain the form that keyed them to No. 1 marks in win-loss record and net rating (+9.0) with top-five units on both offense and defense this season.

From a betting standpoint, Game 4 went Under the total of 224 points and Los Angeles covered the closing point spread of 5 points as a favorite.

Game 5 TV Info

Tip Time: Wednesday, June 16; 10 p.m. ET

TV Network: TNT

Game 5 Betting Lines (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Series Prices: Jazz (-125), Clippers (+103)

Spread: Jazz -3 (-107), Clippers +3 (-114)

Total: Over 222 (-110), Under 222 (-110)

Money Line: Jazz (-143), Clippers (+120)