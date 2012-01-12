Clippers & Miami Play A Thriller; Kobe Bryant Goes For 40 Again

You talkin’ about playoffs? The atmosphere in the Clippers overtime win over Miami felt like an NBA Finals game. Down the stretch, we can’t remember the last time we’d seen so many bodies hitting the deck. Miami really should’ve won it during regulation. But LeBron (23 points, 13 rebounds, seven assists) fouled Chauncey Billups on a three, as well as going half n’ half at the line two times in a row at the end of the game (Damn he looked uncomfortable at the end of the game). It stayed close all the way through the overtime until Mario Chalmers (18 points) missed a three. With the Heat down three, they couldn’t get a foul, DeAndre Jordan (six huge blocks) got a wide-open jam, Erik Spoelstra flipped out and got tossed and the Clippers had a 95-89 win … In the second half, Chris Paul (27 points, 11 assists and about 32 flops) turned the game into his own personal showcase. We know it’s not PC, but THAT looked like the real CP3, and he hasn’t been around a whole lot this year. Still, the Clippers nearly shot themselves by going too often to Caron Butler (20 points) on isolations against LeBron, and allowing Chauncey Billups to put up every 25 footer he had a chance at … We don’t want to put a damper on a great game, but there was some shady officiating down the stretch. Were they trying to set a record for the most late calls in one quarter? It was one makeup call after another … After 47 minutes of making Dirk Nowitzki look completely human, KG got beat. Bad. In the final 25 seconds, with Garnett bodying up close enough on Dirk that they could’ve been at a middle school dance, Dirk (16 points) beat him off the dribble, and finished an and-1 layup to put the Mavs ahead for good. The Cs got one last chance, but Rajon Rondo turned it over on the other end (Great idea, Rondo: when Jesus gets open late, throw the ball at his feet) and, with Dime in the house, Dallas (5-1 in their last six) prevailed, 90-85 … Aside from his game-ending turnover, Rondo was money, single-handedly keeping the Celtics alive in the first half. “This is his team right now,” Doc Rivers said of Rondo, who finished with 24 points and seven assists, both game highs. Still until Paul Pierce gets back to his old self (literally), the Cs are going to continue to struggle. According to Doc, the first step for Pierce is getting back in shape. Before Dallas and Boston squared off, Pierce spent an hour on the treadmill, which could help explain his seven points. He did tie it up with a three with 25 seconds left, just as the Notorious J.V.G. was saying the Celtics passed up a shot to tie it. Amazingly, it was the first time the Truth had spoken since the first quarter … Damn, Atlanta is flip-flopping more than The Game this year. One night they have it together and beat Miami. The next, they’re getting blown out in Indiana as Jeff Foster of all people is stroking threes. Danny Granger broke out of his season-long timeout chair to drop 24 points on 16 shots as Indiana ran all over the Hawks, 96-84. In the third quarter alone, it was 27-9 Indiana … There was a Lance Stephenson sighting last night. Right as we switched on the game, the former Dime cover boy was in the middle of launching two shots on one possession. You gotta show him a little love though. Young fella scored seven in a row for the Pacers and had 12 for the game … Portland loves messing with us, don’t they? The “best team in the West” came out like butterflies last night, and even a miraculous late run wasn’t enough to avoid a home loss to Orlando, 107-104. Jameer Nelson (15 points) had two stupid turnovers in the final seconds: A travel 40 feet from the hoop, and then let Wes Matthews rip it right out of his hands for a dunk to cut it to three. But when they needed it, the Blazers went to Matthews, who missed a trey, instead of Jamal Crawford (24 points, and his NBA record 34th career four-point play), who was cooking everyone … Keep reading to hear about another one of Kobe’s big nights …
hat about Gasol’s head? :)) he almost looks like an ogre.
magic johnson: kobe bryant, nothing but special
steve nash: kobe is still the best player in the league (take that canada natives/kb haters)
kobe bryant: 48 points, not bad for (espn)7th best in the league
haters, bask in the glow of the purple and gold
anytime you against kobe you just buckle and fold
any one see how pathetic the bulls looked yesterday? they won, but they were all over the place. brick city! clanks left and right, but guys still finished with good stats. can’t ignore that part. but they need rose BADLY. or they will be playing random ball in his absence.
I was loving how the Heat/Clips game was officiated, until the 4th quarter rolled around. Guys were banging, falling over, pushing off, and flopping and there were no calls. Come the 4th quarter, it was as bad as the Mavs/celts game (which was HORRIBLE). What is going on with these LATE whistles? If the ball is already rebounded and dribbled twice up court, it’s too fucking late to call a foul! That spin move LeBron did in the 3rd quarter was gold, didn’t even look like a travel either. Clips didn’t beat the Heat though, free throw shooting did, wtf was with those foos?
Blake pulled a Vince too, Heat made him bleed his own blood, and that turned him into an outside shooter. Deandre Jordan might actually have the highest jumping reach of anyone in the nba. I could almost see that fuck touching 13 1/2ft. I wanna see that guy refine his defense a little more so he can make some all defense teams or maybe one all star game.
Rondo shooting a 3 is probably the funniest thing I’ve ever seen. He actually goes Michael Jackson white, pisses a little (someone actually slipped on the puddle right after the shot) and then he tosses it up while praying. I’m not sure wtf was with Dallas’ defense, EVERY time boston initiated the play before they had a chance to set, it was an easy basket. Guys were just walking in and getting easy layups (cept Ray Allen’s misses), if it was very early in the offense. Coach needs to get on Dallas and let those guys know that they don’t need to wait for all 5 guys to be set before starting to play some D.
Fucking people shooting like shit killed me on my fantasy team. It’s a sad sad SAD night when Al fucking Harrington shoots the highest % on my team.
where’s the world most hated canadian? gone in hibernation because his two favorite teams to hate on won tonight! fucking cockaroach. he usually up salivating ready to shit talk under these 5 conditions
knicks lose
knicks play poor defense
melo has poor stats
kobe has poor shooting night (rare)
lakers lose
well, he must be ashamed. he knows i will gloat. i bet he hates, absolutely hates when none of those happens because he has ME in mind! he knows i am happy and my joy brings him pain.
fuck the raptors , the lost again!!
hahahahah what a waste of a franchise, move that team to Seattle…no one would want to claim a freaking raptor tho, so of course they’d just be called the seattle sonics again. but no one wants a 7 foot shooting guard who plays center either. damn…guess the only thing to do will be …..CONTRACTION!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
im willing to bet that it was austin burton who posted for dime smack today. “…Bryant shot an air ball (something he’s been doing late in Utah since his rookie year)…” gotta love all those who STILL drink the haterade w/ kobe.
Damn CP3, you flop a lot. Great player, but calm down on the flopping.
Kobe should probably change his nick name to “Wall Street”. The guy is money, but hes also greedy, arrogant and always looking for a bailout after his mistakes…
hahahahahah!!! john wall banged it on that carlton looking muthafucker on the bull(shits) badly. DIME I WANT TO SEE AN ARTICLE ON IT WHEN I WAKE UP or some point tomorrow. that was just filthy. all of chaicago got shitted on with that one. carlton needs to stay his ass in them cardigans and not a jersey. no hops.
lemme bring this back…you already kno what it is
beauties ….
haha@control. So true.
When the fuck did Hawks beat Heat this season?
Also, Spencer Hawes didnt play in the game against New York. Is he really the key to the Sixers’ winning?
Dirk is CLUTCH!!!
Seems like a decent night of ball, lots of OT games.
Unfortunately the Raps lost again, but hell its a back-to-back-to-back AND our 7ft “shooting guard” didn’t play the whole game (he did manage to get 10 rebounds, pretty good for an SG) I think like its been said, talent wise they aren’t great, but damn I gotta say they are competing and working well as a team, and as a fan that’s what I like to see. Yes the knicks are winning games, but its 2 individuals playing most of the time and they don’t really like defending.
I’m worried about OKC, westbrook really looks like he is an issue, yes his stats are good, he’s the 3rd best player on the team no way should he be taking more shots than durant.
Really happy for john lucas, always felt he needed chances.
Not trying to mess this up but….I was just now thinking about this. Who do you guys think will be the rookie of the year?
Ithink it’ll be pretty much between Irving and Rubio, don’t you think? And that it will depend a lot on how Rubio minutes/role in Minnie develop. Thoughts?
“Bryant shot an air ball (something he’s been doing late in Utah since his rookie year)”
Really? You’re going to reference last night’s game with another game from 16-years ago to imply that Kobe does this regularly in Utah? Really?
Dana Walker:
I dont think Hawes is THE key, but when his replacement is Tony Battie it has negative consequences for the 76ers’ spacing and rebounding.
At this point of the season cant we name 10 PGs playing better then Wall? I had such high hopes for him…
Paul, Rondo, Lowry, Westbrook, Rose, Calderon, Rubio, Deron Williams, Nash, Parker are playing better.
Lawson, Holiday, Augustin, Jennings, Mike Conley, Steph Curry tho’ out with injury are arguably having better seasons as well.
Aren’t stars supposed to put up good stats when playing on bad teams?
To add to my case, Wall is 41st in PER – among PGs! If you compare him to the league in general: 194th. Yikes.
LeBron’s game… are just like his cars… No stickshift, all automatic, no goddamn clutch…
Just rehashing… hehehe
I’d go with rubio,2 reasons:
1) I think he is playing better overall than irving
2) His marketing is good for the nba, and we know if you make the nba look good stern will reward you.
As for Wall, victim of summer ball. I’d like him to just decide f**k it and take carry the team. That team is a mess, I feel bad for Wall and Flip (you know he is gonna get fired) Its definately a sad state when you expect leadership from a 2nd year player.
Just noticed that Durant’s J loooks like it’s the missing link between Shawn Marion’s J and a proper jump shot!
And people need to chill about the kobe/utah refrence, it’s just a bit of fun. Do Dime really need to put ;) in their articles so you know when they’re kidding aroud?
Wall is overrated…
@ control- haha nice
dirk.
@Eduardo & @Bilal
I’d go with Rubio too. He has less PT than Irving and is racking more assists&rebounds. If he gets more minutes we know he’ll upgrade those stats. Plus, his bounce passes’ swagger is crazy :D
My Gawd that was some of the worst basketball i’ve ever watched in my life. And I’ve watched hundreds of thousands of games.
1) The Bulls vs Wizards seriously looked like a high school game. I’m pretty sure Simeon HS or Oak Hill Academy would’ve have been able to come in a beat the shyt outta both teams last night. John Lucas III a.k.a. Carlton Banks lost his f^cking mind. Kid was shooting like he was trying to keep Will Smith from hitting the game winning shot. And the crazy part about that shyt is IT WORKED!
2) Something is wrong with John Wall. Maybe the summer ball mentality is stuck in his head, but i doubt thats the problem. I just expected more from him. all that talk about his jump shot getting better is bullshyt too. But his biggest problem is his IQ, kid just needs to slow down.
3) @control, DeAndre jordan can get up no doubt, but I guarantee Javel McGee has the highest touch/reach in the NBA. Kid put up two sky hooks (he actually looks really good doing them) were his realease was easily 2-3ft above the rim. He also had a couple rebounds and blocks that were straight outta NBA 2k10 where his head was at the rim.
4) Miami vs LAC was good, until the 4th quarter is an understatement.
After LBJ made a shot with at around the 7min mark, Miami didn’t hit a FG for TEN MINUTES IN THE FOURTH!!!!! How did they score you ask? Freethrows. And they barely made those. They did not hit another FG until Chalmers nailed a 3pter with 1Min left in OT.
Anyone who can watch that Bullshyt happen and try to tell me NBA games aren’t fixed need to be shot and killed for being a f^cktard.
So Kobe shot 31 more times… honestly it’s not even funny anymore. It’s becoming sad. he’s like that old dude at the club trying to run game on all the young college girls who snuck in. I seriously think he missed that jumper at the end of regulation on purpose so he could score more points in OT. I mean the ball wasn’t even close to touching rim.
@Vlad, Water is WET
Can we all agree that, while he’s the most talented, the Heat are Wade’s team and he’s the best player. You can’t be the MVP when you can say things like “Damn he looked uncomfortable at the end of the game” over and over about dude.
and Dirk, wow. tip of the hat. can’t be mad at that one; what a play. Loved what Pietrus gave us. Hopefully Pierce gets back healthy/in shape soon.
@Supa – Battie’s the man! best teammate ever. and yes, I’m only saying that cuz dude was the one that saved Pierce’s life and drove him to the hospital after he got stabbed (and yes, he played 4 weeks later when the season started and played 80+ that year. Keep calling him soft and a faker, haters…)
I had to recheck what month it is during the 4th quarter of the Clippers-Heat game. By the way Lebron was playing, I thought it was the playoffs already.
Kobe almost lost that game for the Lakers at the end. Fortunately for them, Bynum was there and Kobe somewhat redeemed himself by blocking what’s left of the player formerly known as Devin Harris’.
And 76ers’ offense last night made New York’s defense look above average. Outside of Shumpert, Knicks’ entire back court roster went MIA, as usual. Knicks’ starting lineup looks solid. A back court of Shumpert and Fields would at least be decent on defense. It doesn’t hurt that they’re both 6’6″ They’re problem right now is when the starters need a break. No one from their bench is able to knock down shots consistently right now. Harrellson is still inconsistent.
The Wizards need to keep Blatche away from John Wall as far as possible. I feel as if Blatche’s bad habits and laziness are taking its toll on John Wall. And heard McGee wants to become a naturalized Filipino citizen to play for the country’s basketball team. That would be cool though.
look at chicagorllia reading my comments these few days and copying my ass. he is the ultimate follower. he needs to get his own ideas , that fucking tard. since control has nothing bad to say about the knicks, chicagorilla just paraphrases my thoughts. what a hoe move.
@ Celts Fan
Wow, didn’t know that. I will never speak badly of Battie again, however limited he might be basketball wise. Dudes a legit hero.
After wiki’ing it, Pierce actually started all 82 games!
@trollne1
McGee wants to play for the Filipino team? Holy crap, that would be hilarious. A bunch of 6’2″ – 6’4″ guards and the Elevator Man.
@Jay
I was thinking the same thing. I wonder if Pacquio will play with them too.
Oh and I forgot to give props to my mans “The Holy” Caron Butler. Dude was D-ing up last night vs LBJ. Got some tough calls against him but still hung in there. He still doesn’t look 100% healthy but his jumper is looking feathery and he’s being a team player as always.
CP3 also played a great game. i thought fa sure Lebron was going to block his shyt at the end of regulation but that little hesitation move (that I’m sure Bonecollector would be proud of) absolutely froze LBJ for like 3 seconds. By the time he turned around, CP3 was always releasing his floater that just missed.
@Dime – how is it not PC to say that CP hasn’t looked himself this year…?
The refs were trying to give the Heat the game last night. The best example was when Chauncey launched a 3 and D Wade bumped him. I wouldn’t make that call, personally, but guys get it all the time, and you KNOW that Wade would’ve gotten it or else put out a hit on the ref.
Transition ensues, Wade gets TOUCHED by Billups, no call. Then Wade jumps, SCREAMS (like a bitch), shows up the refs (what happened to that being a tech?!), and there’s a late whistle.
THIS IS WHY people hate the Heat. I’ve hated them for years, honestly, but that’s a prime example. The sense of entitlement for these guys is OUT OF CONTROL.
To say nothing of a pivotal play in the closing seconds. LeBron at the line. VDN subs in Reggie Evans for extra size. Blake Griffin goes for the board, and Shane Battier about RIPS HIS UNIFORM off of his back! Seriously, there was about 3 feet of uniform getting pulled straight out, and not ONE ref saw that?! Right under the basket?! That’s the only damn place they SHOULD be watching. Athletic play by Wade, Heat get ball back, chance to win.
If the Heat had won because of that, I would’ve set my fantasy rosters for a week and not tuned in to a single game.
Does it need to be said over and over again that Kobe takes a lot of shots? We get it.. Kobe takes a lot of shots.. He wins games and sometimes he loses them.. Can he pass more? Yeah, he can. Should he, sure. Will he? No. Take the good w the bad and w Kobe there’s still more good than bad.. So it’s all good.
I NEED to hit a clippers game tho.. That’s gotta be one of the most exciting teams to watch in person aside from the wolves and bulls right now.. And I only say the bulls cause I thoroughly enjoy watching boozer miss every easy layup that my 5’8 ass can make.
Waiiiiit.. Bron looked uncomfortable in the fourth? Nahh, get outta here w that!! I can’t believe it.. No way..
@rilla
someone is trying plenty hard to get your attn again lol. Good luck w that.
@ Dime
Did Chris Paul really let the ball roll all the way into the front court then proceed to go hard to the tin and whip the overhead pass to Jordan for the vicious cram?
That is the difference between a point guard and a guard tryin to run the point…
One more thing, as a Laker fan, I can say this.
Kobe shoulda moved that rock around a lil bit. You gotta keep ur teammates’ confidence up for the playoffs, not for games against the Jazz in january.
Props to Bynum for savin the game. You can keep Dwight Howard.
Shaq – “Best big man in the game RIGHT NOW is Andrew Bynum”
Shit, that ain’t even personal. All we ever said was IF dude stayed healthy..well, for now he is
@dag
I agree 100%. The last 5-10min of gameplay was just horrible officiating. I watched Lebron bulldoze over Billups and Butler on the way to the rim while somehow drawing defensive fouls and not a charge. Wade and Bron literally screaming in the refs ear after EVERY DEAD BALL! It was just sad to watch.
The part of the game where I really got annoyed was when Shane Battier purposely fould Blake Griffin as Blake passed the ball to Billups. Then he taunted Blake all the way down the court telling him “you’re the shooter, you gotta shoot the FTs”. It was the most annoying Duke-ish type shyt i’ve ever witnessed in the NBA. But the best part about it was that Miami (somehow) hadn’t committed enough fouls and still had one more to go. Making Shane look like a complete a$$hole.
Then to top it off, Miami clearly wasn’t trying to foul Billups or CP3 when they had the ball, but when CP3 hit Jordan under the rim for a dunk, they all lose their shyt pretending like they were actually trying to foul. Not once did they commit a real foul while Billups or CP3 had the ball.
@KDizzle
Agree with you on the Point guard vs Guard playing point line. Cp3 can be amazing at times. Not to be left out is his defense. Dude was everywhere.
And to be honest, the Jazz game is the first game based on matchups, that I think Kobe should be shooting 30times. But that’s subjective. With his wrist and all I wouldn’t want that, but if he was healthy then I say go for it. The reason why is that Utah has a pretty good front line and they can do a good job of keeping Bynum out the paint. Gasol probably should’ve gotten more touches though.
But if Bynums plays the rest of the season healthy, do you think Kobe will give him the ball eventually?
To me, I think when Bynum head that Phil retired and Mike Brown was going to run the offense thru him, a light bulb went off in his head. You can tell he worked on his post game this off season and he came in after the suspension in pretty good shape (even though he had to get his wind up first).
@LABaller
yeah I know. it’s pretty funny actually lol.
Iman shumpert for ROY..If the knicks keep winning and he keeps puttin up 12-15 wit about 6 and 4 he’s def in the convo…I wood put him ahead of kyrie but I’m honestly goin off #s alone I havnt subjected myself to watchin a cavs game cuz I’m not down wit self mutilation…I kno rubio runs the show and really controls the game at pg and iman has kind of a calming influence on the knicks as well…only time I turned on the cavs game either sessions is running the point or kyrie is missing a game winning lay up
isiah thomas was looking pretty good as a change of pace dude on sacramento’s second unit. I’m sure he gave raps fans a lil flashback to a young damon stoudemire last night.
RONDO DESERVES TO BE ON THE olympic TEAM. he’d avg the most dimes !! fuck attitude. they’d blow everyone out.
and about dwight, who cares bout his FREE THROW PROBLEMS . they’d blow everyone out to the point it would never get to a big free throw !!
free rondo !!!!!!
@ Chi – !!!!! Dude! Lol I saw that Battier shit too. Flippin Dukies.
The worst part of THAT PLAY was that Griffin had given the ball to Billups before Battier fouled him.
If Battier knew the rules, he would realize that was an OFF THE BALL FOUL. Griffin would’ve shot a free throw and the Clips would retain possession.
And you’re right about the last real play of the game, when Miami was “trying” to foul. Instead of being smart (fouling) or selfless (fouling), the Miami player were either lazy or had already conceded defeat, depending on how you look at it. And Spoelstra probably was going nuclear on his own team for being lazy asses.
@ Bieber – Rondo does NOT deserve to be on the Olympic team. 1. he bowed out a few yrs ago after having an awful attitude. 2. His style is the anti-international game. You need a guy that can spread the floor and knock down shots vs. their mostly-zone defenses. We have plenty of floor generals (Deron, CP3) that can spread the floor. That thought is why we lost a couple times in a row in the mid-2000s. Load the team w/ guys that can spread the floor, w/ the only guy that doesn’t have a jumper being Dwight to protect the rim. Anyone else is a bad fit.
@Celts fan… don’t fall for the trap.
@drew — “im willing to bet that it was austin burton who posted for dime smack today. ‘…Bryant shot an air ball (something he’s been doing late in Utah since his rookie year)…’ gotta love all those who STILL drink the haterade w/ kobe.”
Pay up, then. And do I really come across as a Kobe hater?
@Celts fan
Agree with you that Rondo doesn’t fit but that’s only because he has a horrible jumper instead of an inconsistent one. If he was a slightly better shooter (maybe around 30Pt) he may be able to get away with it. Or if he was like Jason Kidd, who can hit them when wide open.
I’m watching the Dream Team play Puerto Rico and I was wondering how come they weren’t playing zone. Well they finally did, and Mullins, Drexler, and Magic all started knocking down 3’s. I would assume that 2012 team would be able to do the same with Durant, Kobe (if he plays), Cp3 on the team. You don’t have to have an entire team of 3pt shooters, that shyt is pointless. Because you don’t HAVE TO SHOOT 3’s when a team runs a zone. You just have to be smart and move the ball around. NBA and FIBA courts are much to wide to run a 2-3 zone effectively vs good ball movement. Here just watch this video
[www.youtube.com]
Celts Fan dropping the truth today…
JVG was hilarious when he was talking about Rondo last night, he had this one story about when the coaching staff tried to sit him down and show him some gametape of mistakes people made, and he threw a water bottle, had a fit and started yelling and fighting with people. JVG pretty much said that he is a straight out douchebag, but its that douchebagness that apparently lets him succeed. I’d argue that it’s the fact that no team respects him enough to guard him that lets him succeed.
Delonte West inconsistently guarded Rondo chest to chest, to prevent him from shooting, but that guy is a fucking skitzo, so he doesn’t quite know exactly what he is doing.
We as a generation/culture really need to define what
“Being a hater”
is again. I feel like it’s been lost in translation.
Chi – I have to agree with the CP move at the end of regulation. I hurt my knee watching it. That move was flat out filthy.
