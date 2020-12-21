Getty Image
DimeMag

Luke Kennard Has Agreed To A New $64 Million Extension With The Clippers

TwitterSenior Sports Writer

The Clippers made two significant moves this offseason, as they replaced Montrezl Harrell with Serge Ibaka and traded Landry Shamet for Luke Kennard in a three-team deal on Draft night.

Kennard’s tenure in Detroit saw flashes of brilliance in between bouts with injuries, but it’s clear the Clippers are hoping that a healthy Kennard can stay on the floor and provide them with the shooting (and secondary creation) that makes him a valuable asset off the bench. Their commitment to Kennard was shown on Monday as the league approached the extension deadline for players, as they agreed to a robust four-year, $64 million deal with the former Piston to keep him in L.A. for years to come.

There are some stipulations, with just $56 million guaranteed and the other $8 million being in incentives, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, which likely are to mitigate risk should his injury problems persist.

It’s quite the investment in a player who’s only been in L.A. for four preseason games, but he’s proven in his three years in the league that he is a tremendous three-point shooter and a strong offensive weapon. The problem has been health, as he has played just 164 games in three seasons. He’s a career 40 percent three-point shooter and last season in his 28 games showed some increased on-ball ability, which figures to be helpful for a Clippers team that could use some more of that off the bench.

As for L.A., they’ve now locked themselves in to Paul George long-term with a new max extension, as well as Marcus Morris and Kennard at the same 4/64 price tag. That’s a lot of investment and they’ll expect strong return this season in the form of a deep playoff run.

Listen To This
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
×