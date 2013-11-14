Clippers’ Matt Barnes Apologizes For His Tweet Like A Mensch

#Oklahoma City Thunder #Los Angeles Clippers #Twitter
11.14.13 5 years ago

It feels rare when NBA players hold themselves accountable for their actions in such a direct way. While Twitter exposed Matt Barnesvortex of emotions last night following his ejection from the Thunder-Clippers matchup at Staples Center, it also provided a palliative medium for him to apologize and take ownership of his mistake.

Barnes took to his Twitter account this afternoon to string together a long, well thought-out apology for his earlier tweet â€” now since deleted â€” where he threw his teammates under the bus.

In the apology, Barnes alludes to a common practice among celebrities: they claim their Twitter accounts have been hacked in order to extinguish the residue of a flammable tweet they â€” in actuality â€” impulsively sent. Barnes takes full responsiblity for his tweet like a mensch, and while it’s unfortunate he let his emotions spill out on Twitter for everyone to see, this apology was a nice way to atone for the mistake. Keep doing you Matt Barnes.

Also, ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne published an excellent piece about Barnes’ complicated history with race since a lot of people seem to have gotten worked up about his use of the pejorative “n***a” in the tweet (thanks to @NFLGoodwitch for bringing the article to our attention).

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

[@Matt_Barnes22]

What do you think of Barnes’ apology?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @countcenci.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Oklahoma City Thunder#Los Angeles Clippers#Twitter
TAGSDimeMagLos Angeles ClippersMATT BARNESOKLAHOMA CITY THUNDERSERGE IBAKATwitter

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 18 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP