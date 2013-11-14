Clippers’ Matt Barnes Apologizes For His Tweet Like A Mensch

It feels rare when NBA players hold themselves accountable for their actions in such a direct way. While Twitter exposed Matt Barnes‘ vortex of emotions last night following his ejection from the Thunder-Clippers matchup at Staples Center, it also provided a palliative medium for him to apologize and take ownership of his mistake.

Barnes took to his Twitter account this afternoon to string together a long, well thought-out apology for his earlier tweet â€” now since deleted â€” where he threw his teammates under the bus.

In the apology, Barnes alludes to a common practice among celebrities: they claim their Twitter accounts have been hacked in order to extinguish the residue of a flammable tweet they â€” in actuality â€” impulsively sent. Barnes takes full responsiblity for his tweet like a mensch, and while it’s unfortunate he let his emotions spill out on Twitter for everyone to see, this apology was a nice way to atone for the mistake. Keep doing you Matt Barnes.

Also, ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne published an excellent piece about Barnes’ complicated history with race since a lot of people seem to have gotten worked up about his use of the pejorative “n***a” in the tweet (thanks to @NFLGoodwitch for bringing the article to our attention).

I'd like to take a second to apologize to the #LACorganization, my #Teammates & #CoachingStaff & the #ClipFans.. For my actions "cont" — Matt Barnes (@Matt_Barnes22) November 14, 2013

Not only on the court, but off.. I was completely wrong for pushing Ibaka & then for what I tweeted following the altercation.. "Cont" — Matt Barnes (@Matt_Barnes22) November 14, 2013

I've been doing this for to long to let my emotions get the best of me.. My poor choice of words & timing do not reflect "cont" — Matt Barnes (@Matt_Barnes22) November 14, 2013

Who or what I am about.. It was very selfish on my part to make this situation about me instead of my teammates that fought their "cont" — Matt Barnes (@Matt_Barnes22) November 14, 2013

Hearts out & earned a big win against a tough okc team.. Now I could have took the easy way out & said, "My twitter was hacked" "cont" — Matt Barnes (@Matt_Barnes22) November 14, 2013

But that's not what I'm about, I except full responsibility for all my inappropriate action last night & I am truly sorry! — Matt Barnes (@Matt_Barnes22) November 14, 2013

My bad *accept* — Matt Barnes (@Matt_Barnes22) November 14, 2013

