The Los Angeles Clippers responded after getting shellshocked in Game 4 against the Dallas Mavericks. L.A. came out like a team with a purpose in Game 5 on Tuesday night, setting the tone early and cruising to the most emphatic win any team has had in the postseason thus far. By the time the dust is settled, Los Angeles found itself with a 154-111 win that somehow felt more lopsided than the final score appeared. Now, Doc Rivers and co. find themselves 3-2 up in the series.

The Clippers shot a scintillating 63.1 percent from the field, connected on a ridiculous 62.9 percent of their attempts from deep, and slowed down the vaunted Maverick offense. Before Game 6 takes place on Thursday, we lamented on a trio of takeaways from this one-sided affair.

The Clippers looked like champions

Los Angeles looked completely stunned during Game 4. They got out to a 21-point lead, blew that, and then just got absolutely obliterated by Luka Doncic, who could not do anything wrong. While the Clippers did have a few answers as the game went on, it just felt like Doncic was going to do something magical and lead Dallas to win, which ended up happening.

Far more concerning, though, was how Los Angeles seemed like it was a little bit off once Dallas made it a game. In Game 5, they had zero intention of letting that happen again. The Mavericks got out to a 16-9 lead, at which point the Clippers ripped off a torrid 32-6 run to end the first quarter. By halftime, the lead was 24. By the end of the third, it was 25, and the fourth quarter was a mere formality.

This is the L.A. team that a bunch of folks picked to win a championship. They were crisp on offense — their 154 points was a franchise playoff record, as was their 22(!) made threes — and ruthless on defense. While 111 points is a lot, it’s a relatively good night at the office against this historically great Dallas offense. They seemed to really enjoy going right at Doncic (more on this in a bit!) and embraced being a team of pests, even without Patrick Beverley. It was a stark reminder that when the Clippers are really locked in, they are going to be really, really difficult to beat, especially went Takeaway No. 2 happens.

Playoff P

The “Playoff P” thing has led to people getting a whole lot of jokes off at Paul George’s expense during the playoffs thus far. George is a very good player, but against Dallas, he’s really, really struggled, something that is applicable to his play on both ends of the floor. His offensive game has been off, while his defense, which can be stifling at times, has been just a hair worse than usual. Considering his offensive struggles, he’s needed to step it up on the defense of end of floor, and he hasn’t done that.