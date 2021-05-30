Game 3 was a must-win for the Clippers in Dallas after dropping both games in L.A. to start the series, and despite falling behind by 19 in the first quarter, they managed to get that needed victory.

Kawhi Leonard was sensational once again, as was Paul George, with the Clippers two stars leading the way for a win that brought them back into the series at 2-1. On the other side, the Mavs continue to shoot the lights out from three, going 20-for-39 from deep in Game 3, led by Luka Doncic who had 44 points in another other-worldly effort that came up just short. Dallas will need to keep up their shooting and might need to find Doncic more help as he deals with a neck strain. Kristaps Porzingis seems like the obvious answer to that question, but he has struggled mightily to open this series and if Dallas is going to stay in front of L.A., that has to change.

From a betting perspective, the Clippers covered as two-point favorites in Game 3 and the game went Over the total of 219.5.

Game 4 TV Info

Tip Time: Sunay, May 30; 9:30 p.m. ET

TV Network: TNT

Game 4 Betting Lines (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Series Prices: Clippers (-114), Mavericks (-108)

Spread: Clippers -3 (-112), Mavericks +3 (-109)

Total: Over 221 (-108), Under 221 (-113)

Money Line: Clippers (-148), Mavericks (+123)

Game 4 Player Scoring Props (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Kristaps Porzingis O/U 18.5 Points (Over -103/Under -125)

Dorian Finney-Smith O/U 9.5 (-121/-106)

Maxi Kleber O/U 7.5 (-109/-117)

Paul George O/U 25.5 (-118/-108)

Marcus Morris O/U 12.5 (-106/-121)

Kawhi Leonard O/U 31.5 (-113/-113)

Reggie Jackson O/U 12.5 (+100/-127)

Tim Hardaway Jr O/U 18.5 (-105/-122)

Luka Doncic O/U 30.5 (-107/-120)