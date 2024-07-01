Paul George will not be returning to Los Angeles next year. While we still await word on his actual destination in free agency — with the expectation being the Sixers will sign him, as no one else is really a possibility without a shocking sign-and-trade emerging — the Clippers released a lengthy statement on Sunday night from Lawrence Frank thanking George for his time in L.A. and confirming that after meeting on Sunday that George would not be back in a Clippers uniform.

Clippers’ statement on Paul George parting ways following a significant gap in contract talks, exploring an opt-in and trade scenario and excitement about new opportunities and greater flexibility under new CBA to field a “highly competitive team” moving forward: pic.twitter.com/Uajbail3Hk — Ohm Youngmisuk (@NotoriousOHM) July 1, 2024

I cannot remember another example of a statement like this getting released by a team before a player even signs somewhere else. You’ll see this for a guy that gets released or perhaps after someone signs elsewhere (usually a franchise legend), but in this case the Clippers wanted to get out in front of the news and make it clear that they’re moving forward without George.

Los Angeles has been busy on Sunday, even with George not coming back, as they went ahead and re-signed James Harden to a two-year, $70 million deal earlier on Sunday, signed Kevin Porter Jr. (who missed all of last season after an arrest for domestic assault) to a two-year deal, and are reportedly shopping Russell Westbrook after he picked up his player option. The Clippers will have their mid-level to work with, but could, like the Warriors appear to be doing as well after failing to trade for George on Saturday, look to dip under the tax this year to try and reset their repeater clock.

As for George, we await his announcement, but every indication is he’ll join Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and the Sixers in Philadelphia as he returns to the East.