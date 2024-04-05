The Philadelphia 76ers are feeling good right now, as the team is getting Joel Embiid back from injury just in time for the postseason. Since Embiid returned from a procedure on his meniscus earlier this week, Philly has taken down the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Miami Heat, and while they still have some work ahead of them, they’re only a game back of the 6-seed in the Eastern Conference and an automatic berth in the playoffs.

Beyond this year, the Sixers seem to have fended off the Embiid trade rumors that popped up earlier this year, while Tyrese Maxey is in line for a monster extension. And as an added bonus, the team is entering this offseason with a whole lot of cap space, and according to ESPN’s Zach Lowe, a name to watch is Paul George.

Via ESPN:

There is a pathway for Philly to salvage this season. Going forward, it is armed with max-level cap space. The Sixers would leap at the chance to use it on Paul George, sources said. George has yet to sign an extension with the LA Clippers and could become an unrestricted free agent in July if he forgoes that extension.

George is slated to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason if he doesn’t pick up the $48.8 million player option in his contract. While the Los Angeles Clippers have already agreed to a lucrative contract extension with Kawhi Leonard, both George and James Harden are eligible to hit the open market.

It’s not hard to imagine how George, who will turn 34 in May, could be a snug fit alongside Embiid and Maxey. The veteran wing is averaging 22.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.6 steals in 34.1 minutes per game this year while shooting a career-best 41.2 percent from three.