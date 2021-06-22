The 2021 Western Conference Finals began in earnest on Sunday afternoon, even if it tipped off a full three days before the NBA’s Final Four commenced in the East. In Game 1, the Phoenix Suns rode a spectacular effort from Devin Booker to a 120-114 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers, taking the series lead in the process. On Tuesday, the same two teams take the floor in Phoenix, with the Clippers undoubtedly desperate to right the ship.

Unfortunately, the injury report was at the forefront of the series prior to the opener, and that is still the case in Game 2. For the Clippers, Kawhi Leonard (knee) is sidelined, and Chris Paul remains out of action due to the NBA’s health and safety protocols. While the playing field is leveled to some degree with stars out on both sides, the Suns are thought to have the better available roster, not to mention homecourt advantage. Booker was tremendous in Game 1, scoring 40 points and posting his first career triple-double, and the Suns have plenty of depth with Mikal Bridges, Deandre Ayton, Cam Johnson, Cam Payne and more.

For the Clippers, Paul George carries a heavy burden in the absence of Leonard, and he scored 34 points in Game 1. In fact, Los Angeles scored more than 1.2 points per possession in the first game, with Reggie Jackson scoring 24 points and the team converting 20-of-47 from three-point range. However, the Clippers struggled mightily to generate defensive stops, and the absence of Leonard certainly looms large on both ends of the floor.

From a betting standpoint, Game 1 went Over the total of 220 points and Phoenix covered the closing point spread of four points as a favorite.

Game 2 TV Info

Tip Time: Tuesday, June 22; 9 p.m. ET

TV Network: ESPN

Game 2 Betting Lines (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Series Prices: Suns (-455), Clippers (+340)

Spread: Suns -5.5 (-110), Clippers +5.5 (-110)

Total: Over 224 (-113), Under 224 (-108)

Money Line: Suns (-220), Clippers (+180)

Game 2 Player Scoring Props (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Deandre Ayton O/U 14.5 Points (Over -125/Under -103)

Mikal Bridges O/U 11.5 (-134/+105)

Jae Crowder O/U 11.5 (-107/-120)

Reggie Jackson O/U 18.5 (-120/-107)

Paul George O/U 30.5 (-134/+106)

Nicolas Batum O/U 9.5 (-120/-107)

Devin Booker O/U 30.5 (-150/+118)