Clippers beat Lakers in Battle of L.A.; Carmelo’s Denver farewell?

The last time the Clippers and Lakers saw each other,took a break from being the hero (albeit not on purpose) whilehit the game-winner to beat the buzzer and break the Clippers’ hearts. Yesterday afternoon, L.A.’s JV squad again gave the varsity its best shot, and this time the underdogs came away with a win. The craziest part? The Clips have reached a point where they don’t even have to play their best to beat the Lakers …struggled with foul trouble and was barely a factor in the first half, yet the Clippers only trailed by a point at halftime. The Lakers took advantage in the paint —(18 points, 13 rebounds) feasted early in the second quarter during a five-minute span where he had three or four dunks — but couldn’t build any kind of cushion … Kobe (27 points, 9 rebounds) went on a run in the third quarter to put the Lakers up seven, including a couple of turnaround jumpers on, a steal and two free throws, and a perfect lob to Bynum. The Clippers grabbed the lead in the fourth quarter thanks to Griffin (18 points, 15 rebounds) going to work in the post on, then Gordon (30 pts) ripped Kobe and threw down a breakway dunk to put it away … After one of the Clips’ announcers punctuated Gordon’s dagger with a “SLAAAAAAM DUNK!!” call, he sarcastically asked, “Who’s got the momentum now?” Right then the cameras focused on. The other announcer snapped, “Not him.” … With five seconds left it was all over except for somefree throws. Griffin andgot tied up going for the rebound, and Odom grabbed Blake’s jersey and tried to fling him into the crowd. Blake decided not to make a big deal out of it, but thenjumped in and pushed Odom. Thengot in the middle of it — right in front of the baseline fans — as‘s heart went into his throat. The “brawl” didn’t turn ugly, but Baron, Griffin, Odom and Artest were all ejected … No heroics for D-Fish this time: He was 1-for-8 from the field, missed all four of his three-point tries, and surprisingly had some trouble keeping Baron (14 points, 8 assists) out of the lane … So the Clips have beaten the Spurs, Hornets, Heat, Thunder, Bulls and Lakers this year. Realistically, with this core group how long will it be before they’re a serious threat in the West? … If the announcers were correct andreally does have a 44.5-inch vertical, whose do you think is higher in the League? … During the broadcast they showed the results of apoll of NBA players asking for their championship pick. The poll was taken in December. The Lakers got 69 percent of the vote, while San Antonio got 1 percent … Read More>>