Clippers beat Lakers in Battle of L.A.; Carmelo’s Denver farewell?

The last time the Clippers and Lakers saw each other, Kobe Bryant took a break from being the hero (albeit not on purpose) while Derek Fisher hit the game-winner to beat the buzzer and break the Clippers’ hearts. Yesterday afternoon, L.A.’s JV squad again gave the varsity its best shot, and this time the underdogs came away with a win. The craziest part? The Clips have reached a point where they don’t even have to play their best to beat the Lakers … Blake Griffin struggled with foul trouble and was barely a factor in the first half, yet the Clippers only trailed by a point at halftime. The Lakers took advantage in the paint — Andrew Bynum (18 points, 13 rebounds) feasted early in the second quarter during a five-minute span where he had three or four dunks — but couldn’t build any kind of cushion … Kobe (27 points, 9 rebounds) went on a run in the third quarter to put the Lakers up seven, including a couple of turnaround jumpers on Eric Gordon, a steal and two free throws, and a perfect lob to Bynum. The Clippers grabbed the lead in the fourth quarter thanks to Griffin (18 points, 15 rebounds) going to work in the post on Pau Gasol, then Gordon (30 pts) ripped Kobe and threw down a breakway dunk to put it away … After one of the Clips’ announcers punctuated Gordon’s dagger with a “SLAAAAAAM DUNK!!” call, he sarcastically asked, “Who’s got the momentum now?” Right then the cameras focused on Phil Jackson. The other announcer snapped, “Not him.” … With five seconds left it was all over except for some Randy Foye free throws. Griffin and Lamar Odom got tied up going for the rebound, and Odom grabbed Blake’s jersey and tried to fling him into the crowd. Blake decided not to make a big deal out of it, but then Baron Davis jumped in and pushed Odom. Then Ron Artest got in the middle of it — right in front of the baseline fans — as David Stern‘s heart went into his throat. The “brawl” didn’t turn ugly, but Baron, Griffin, Odom and Artest were all ejected … No heroics for D-Fish this time: He was 1-for-8 from the field, missed all four of his three-point tries, and surprisingly had some trouble keeping Baron (14 points, 8 assists) out of the lane … So the Clips have beaten the Spurs, Hornets, Heat, Thunder, Bulls and Lakers this year. Realistically, with this core group how long will it be before they’re a serious threat in the West? … If the announcers were correct and Shannon Brown really does have a 44.5-inch vertical, whose do you think is higher in the League? … During the broadcast they showed the results of a Sports Illustrated poll of NBA players asking for their championship pick. The poll was taken in December. The Lakers got 69 percent of the vote, while San Antonio got 1 percent …Read More>>
There is a problem in LA, the Clippers are winning! WTF?
Man I never thought I’ll se Artest breaking up a fight (if you can call that mean looks and shoving a fight)
Props to Clips. Their future looks bright. Now is right time for their curse to kick in…
Also, Blake and DRose are two cool MF-ers, they never change facial expression…ever
And Lets not forget that the clippers have Minnesota’s unprotected No 1 pick in 2012 which will be deep lottery.
Blake Griffin = King of the Stare Down.
DeAndre Jordan just out-hustles other bigs. Now if he can ask Kaman for some post moves, he’ll be fine.
Damn, the league has turned soft when it threw out Artest when he was acting as peacemaker.
awesome: ronron being ejected for…NOTHING!
@jdstorm
do they really have it? are there any nice pg´s or backups they could draft? their future could look REALLY bright
Artest got the short end of the proverbial stick there… although I wouldn’t be surprised if the refs have a standing order from the league that if Ron Artest is anywhere near a scuffle, he gets an automatic ejection – just in case.
Why the hell did Artest and Griffin get ejected? Ron tried to break up the fight and Griffin just hustled for the rebound and did NOTHING after Odom tried to thrown him into the stands. And all that AFTER the refs looked at the replay? wtf
The Carmelo situation is getting ridiculous ..just get it over and done with.
How many times have we seen these superstar demanding to be traded only to find that the grass isnt greener. Iverson and Tmac are a couple that comes to mind. Remember when Kobe demanded to be traded to the bulls, lucky for him that never happen.
Also Glen Rice Jr!!!! Damn! Now i really feel old!!!
Bartending tonight guy says this is the best clipper team ever. The guys have 14 wins, and i referenced the Mark Jackson Ron Harper team and the Sam two ss two ll team that got that took the raja bell dart in the western conference semi’s. But they are as exciting to watch as the Harper team and Jeff McInnis led youngsters almost ten years ago…damn time flies! Ohh turns out dude was in to watch the NC game, went to high school with Danny Manning and college with Jordan, doesnt suck!
Tony wroten going to washington not kentucky john didn’t steal this recruit lol
been watching lal-lac on tv (i think foxsports, not sure) and they were breaking down griffins play, like making of or something like that. i had to agree with most of it: kobe’s work ethic, mj’s drive, rodman’s energy, dwight’s strength, etc… but then they said lebron’s IQ. i was wtf. what kind of IQ. guy is a bull in a lane, but after seven years in a league, he’s useless as post player. they couldn’t find anyone else to compare basketball IQ except lebron? damn
I can’t believe everyone is saying Nuggets are a team without direction, while ignoring the fact that Melo is basking in this whole ‘we want Melo’ drama around the NBA that just drains the life of anyone around him.
Seriously, can no one fucking see it? When you’re around a teammate that doesnt seem to focus on YOUR team, and is instead living in the hype everyone’s is giving about his possible departure, would you just say ‘FUCK THIS! Isn’t he supposed to be our best player? Either you fucking play with us like you mean it or just go’.
NBA League Pass free preview starts today… for the fantasy players, click my name to see the most traded players over the last two weeks (time to buy low and sell high).
The Melo talk grows more annoying by the day. I can’t wait for him to get sent packing so that other teams will start making some deals too.
Just a random thought… if Gordon and Griffin remain Clippers after their rookie contracts, in combination with the aging Laker team, we may very well see, in our lifetime, the Clippers being consistently better for an few years than the Lakers.
That could be a sign for the end of days…
…I’m scared.
Then Ron Artest got in the middle of it â€”right in front of the baseline fans â€”as David Stern’s heart went into his throat.
ROFLMFAO
The best part was odumb trying to I guess throw Blake somewhere and moving him 1 inch. Yo Blake is HARD son that cat is a BEAST!
Too bad he’s stuck with that bastard Sterlin. Theyll never win shit till he apologizes for ripping our team.
OUT
That “fight” and ejections by Odom, Blake, Ron and Baron was probably one of the pussiest and weakest things I’ve seen in professional sports, ever. I was just watching hockey and football, and that happens after damn near EVERY play…but in basketball they have to kick 4 guys out? Lamar trying to be a tough guy just ain’t a good look for him, Blake would straight out murder him. So would Baron. So would Ronron. So would his fat wife.
I don’t see why the league sees the need to take away all masculinity in the NBA…
@control
I agree with you man. The whole thing was blown out of proportion. There was barely any pushing and shoving… just a lot of jawing and tugging on jerseys. Granted, the league doesn’t want a repeat of the Pistons melee but 4 ejections didn’t seem warranted.
people in LA really got it good:
they have the clips as their flashy one night stand
then they go home to their ever-reliable lakeshow when things aren’t that fun anymore
damn…
in surprising news I am really liking this Spurs squad and the way they are playing. My greatest concern is that the Spurs Championship teams have never started this well; those teams always seemed to get hot at the right time.
I fully expect a rough stretch in the near future, maybe 6 losses in 10 games before they get into kill mode for the playoffs
Bulls/Grizzlies at noon today (EST) on ESPN
What’s with the weird-ass scheduling this week?
The refs are really not helping the game at all. I fully expect for any fines or technicals associated with the “fight” last night to be rescinded today at some point. And that happens (maybe) once a week? How many times do we read that a player who got a technical gets it reversed the next day? Most fans would rather let the players play instead of having all the ref involvement. Just call the game and understand that sometimes emotions get in the way (it’s a good thing to be emotional and play, not something that should go punished).
The fight was so pointless too; Blake being a little overaggressive (can’t get mad at that, but sometimes you have just let it go when the game is over) and Odom got pissed and didn’t really do anything too bad. I don’t even think any foul should have been called, let alone a T.
That “scuffle” was hilarious to watch. I swear to god the refs get bonuses for techs, they were just searching for who to throw out.
Also what is up with the crazy ass scheduling today, I mean a 12 pm Monday game, really?
@stunnaboy2k11
Its a holiday so they got a lot of games today.
If the Lakers don’t get younger soon they will lose out to the Clips(is cheap ass sterling pays them and keeps them). Kobe should start grooming a successor (shannon brown anyone). Bynum should be the future because dude is a beast in the post. They need some young players to replace fisher. The team doesn’t have to rebuild anytime soon but there is an expiration date on Kobe, RonRon, gasol and Fisher is just spoiled milks, way past expiration.
I’m surprised Blake didn’t do anything to Lamar after going crazy over Chalmers. I know Blake usually keeps his composure, but he should’ve socked Lamar who was probably upset a rookie got more votes than him for the all star game.
None of those players would have been ejected if there were more than 5 seconds on the game clock…there probably would have just been technicals on Odom and Baron.
blake griffin free agent in 2014. kobe and gasol’s contract up in ’14. Bynum-Griffin lakeshow domination. book it.
Bad loss to the Cips, but that’s alright. Clips always play the Lakers tough. More of a pride/ big brother-little brother situation where Clips probably get tired of hearing about how great the Lakers are 24/7 lol.
It’s about time to give some love to Baron Davis for his leadership and point guard play over the last 20+ games. Yeah, my man came in disillusioned and outta shape as the team flew out to that 3-15 start. Once Boom saw that Gordon and Blake were legit, he just did what any smart point would do and started feedin em the rock.
Welcome back, B!
Techs and ejections have a chilling effect on the rest of the players. If there hadn’t been all these techs and ejections the past couple of years, who knows what we might see? Fights would be more commonplace.
…is the devil’s advocate speaking. Consider that argument at least, even if you don’t 100% agree with it.
@Dan: Unless Griffin actually believes in the Clipper curse, I highly doubt he jumps ship in 2014 to play alongside Bynum when he could play with Gordon, whom he already has chemistry with. Bynum is too injured to be a lure for any free-agent. BG has a chance to turn around the worse franchise in professional sports history almost single-headed. I can’t see him going to the Lakers. IMO the Clips have a brighter future than the Lakers do.
Imagine he does though?? Would the Clipper fans boo him during Laker away games? Lol. That would be funny to witness. I hope it happens.
@Dan
Why would Blake go to LAL? By the time he’s a free agent, I wouldn’t be surprised if Jordan is a better player than Bynum, if he’s still healthy & in the league. Jordan may have more upside, especially if he gains some skills. He’s just much more athletic than Bynum.
I think u got some wishful thinking.
@JAY
Don’t worry about the Clips being consistently better than the Lakers. There’s a big difference between the two. Jerry Buss will spend money to build a championship team.
Donald Sterling won’t.
Of course, if the league gets a much harder cap next year, that could change things as the current contracts expire.
@ Gnasche
I thought Jerry Buss is giving the team to his idiot son and not his daughter (Phil Jackson’s gf) who has been around the team forever. Buss is an idiot. I can’t get Outkast outta my head when imagining being a fly on the wall during a conversation where he tells Jeannie she’s not getting the team.
“I’m sorry Ms Jackson (ooooh)… I.am.for reeeeeeeal…”
So when we argue over MVP of the NBA, team success is obviously a huge factor. (Big enough that D-Wade didn’t get close to the trophy the last two years when he was arguably more important to his team than anybody in the League.) But the poll today asks who is the Pacific Division MVP, and the front-runner is Blake Griffin of the 4th-place Clippers? I don’t get it.
Tim Tony and Manu should be at the ASG…
Tony Parker was on a seek and destroy mission last night against Denver. He was scoring at will and they just couldn’t stop him. A good look for one of my fav players in the league (I pattern my own game after his).
@ Dime
Hell yeah Tony Parker SHOULD be on the West roster! The question is will he and I highly doubt it. There are too many other point guards in the West that are playing just as good if not better than Tony (CP3, D-Will, Westbrook come to mind). All three of the aforementioned players are pretty much locks to make the West roster leaving Tony as the odd man out unfortunately
@bokwormmastr
You also forgot Monta Elllis
He would probably squeeze out Tony Parker as well.
Tony? Nah West is waaay too stacked, if anyone from the Spurs get in (their record demands it) its probably gonna be Ginobili.
@AB
Whoa on the Wade talk, his problem was having his MVP worthy year (08-09) coincide with the LeBron coronation (similar stats, WAY better record, same talent level around them)so yeah no way was he winning, next year he regressed so no way was he winning.
As for BG? Well someone could look me dead in the eye and say Gasol was as valuable to the Lakers as Kobe. There is no disputing Blake is the true MVP of the Clips. I fully expect them to be on the Lakeshows level in 2 years.
PS What the over under to the first Blake fight? 2-3 games? Cuz he looks REALLY pissed at times and guys are whacking away at him. He could lose it.
@Stunna — Not saying Wade should have won MVP, but he finished like 5th and 3rd in the voting those years, I think. Blake is more clearly the MVP of the Clips than Kobe is MVP of the Lakers, but that doesn’t mean Blake is MVP of the division. His team is almost in last place. Either it’s Kobe or Gasol or maybe Nash.
John Wall for ROY. Blake Griffin has led his team to a slightly better record than the Wizards, in a MUCH inferior division. BG doesn’t have a huge statistical advantage over Wall, either.
Just because his dunks are bigger doesn’t mean he’s a better player.
I also think the Pacific MVP votes are a little strange. I thought the problem would be with the argument between Gasol and Kobe, but even if you add the two together they still get beat down by Griffin’s votes. Crazy.
dagwaller-I was pushing for Wall for a while, but at this point he’ll need to get back into the rhythm he was in at the start of the season. Blake has been playing like one of the best PFs in the league lately so I don’t see how he wouldn’t win ROY. Wall’s talent is still incredible and he could turn out to be one of the best players in the league if he develops properly.
By the way, it’s complete bullshit that Kobe is considered the MVP of the Lakers by so many people. There is absolutely NOTHING that supports that idea other than Kobe’s past. Odom has been about as valuable as Kobe this season.
@unchecked Aggression
You fail to realize name is about 50% as important as stats in All-Star/MVP voting. How else do you explain Kobe winning it over CP3 in 08?
@ Aggression – I expect Wall to come back strong. He was a victim of his own overexposure coming in, just as Griffin’s expectations were very low (relative to the normal expectations of a #1 pick).
Tonight? Griffin scored more points in the game than any other player this season, while Wall put up 19/15 in a game against one of the best teams in the League.
Both win.
It’s a great time to be an NBA fan!
Blake “Dunkadelic Highlight-Machine” Griffin should be an NBA All-Star period.
Smack…Got a question that me and my friends can’t seem to settle so I was wondering if you had an opinion or rather whats your opinion??? Who has a better J – Nash or Ray Allen…Many folks go for Ray b’cuz he’s a shooter and has drained countless 3s but I like Nash and Nash has actually has better career numbers percentage wise across the board…whats your take???
@ Mitch – good one! Don’t know who I’d pick!
Looks like Blake isn’t as tough as you guys make him out to be. Someone steps to him, and he backs away. Dude was even smaller. Thanks for proving my point Griffin.