A Close Look At Stephen Curry’s Under Armour Anatomix Spawn Silver PE

#Style – Kicks and Gear #Stephen Curry
11.06.13 5 years ago

Today, Under Armour gave us an official look at Stephen Curry‘s Anatomix Spawn Silver PE. The folks at UA plan to release some of Curry’s player exclusives in the spring, but say there’s no guarantee this will be one of them. They also anticipate developing an official logo for the best shooter in the world once they spend more time with him.

Check out the images below for a closer look. You can also watch the video for a look into the design innovation and performance benefits of the shoe.

[RELATED: Stephen Curry Officially Joints Under Armour Basketball]

What do you think?

