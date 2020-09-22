September — for the first time in so long- will be a busy month for Chicago Bulls guard Coby White. Chicago is headed into a local mini-Bubble near the United Center, where the team will sequester off the arena so that they, like the eight other NBA squads that did not go down to Florida this summer, can practice together for the first time since March. It will be a chance for players to get their conditioning back and for teammates to keep their chemistry up with the start of the 2020-21 campaign still an open question. As White headed back to Chicago for camp, he also partnered with the online optical brand Zenni to provide Zenni Blokz, which filter out harmful UV and blue light from digital screens, to his alma mater, Eastern Wayne Middle School in North Carolina, as well as the entire Chicago Park School District. White caught up with Dime to look back on his rookie year, discuss his goals for Bulls camp, and chat about why it was so important for him to give back to kids in his community, both where he grew up and his new home in Chicago. Let’s start with this partnership with Zenni. The coolest part to me was that you were able to do it not only with the community that you’re from but also the one that you joined. I’m curious how you’ve embraced Chicago that way and why it was important to you to be in both communities even as an athlete where you only play in one of those places? I always want to give back to home because that’s a must for me. But like I always say, when I first came to Chicago, everyone embraced me. Everyone was excited I was here and embraced me as their own. For them to embrace me like they did, it’s only right to give back to the city of Chicago. Any opportunity, any chance I get to give back, that’s what I’ll do. Thinking back to when you were a kid and going to school, seeing all these kids now who are having to learn virtually right now and wondering how parents are making it work, was that part of your desire to help out and be a helping hand with that process?

For me, I can’t imagine what the kids are going through and I can’t imagine what parents are going through. It’s so much easier to go into a classroom and be engaged and locked in, in-person, than it is to a screen with all the distractions at home. I know it’s a lot going on and it’s tough on the kids. I just tried to have a helping hand as much as possible and make that easier on the parents and the kids, too. Congrats on making the All-Rookie team as well. What was your reaction when you found out, and being able to think back through your rookie season, what did it mean to you and did it give you a new sense of gratitude for what you were able to accomplish? It was an honor, a great accomplishment for me. Not too many people in their lifetime can say they made the All-Rookie Second Team, so I was super excited. It was a huge blessing to be acknowledged for my play. What’s sticking with you as you think back through the season, the difference from the beginning to the end as you got better and improved, as far as something you may have learned or realized about the NBA? For me, it was my whole experience. I tell everyone it was humbling but it was also a learning experience. I got better in so many aspects. I probably made my biggest leap on the defensive end of the court, just locking in defensively. Coming in, I wasn’t the best defender. That’s why I always give credit to Coach (Jim) Boylen. He was the type of coach I could just go to and ask what’s going to get me on the floor, and he told me, ‘Your competitiveness on the defensive end just isn’t there,’ so I locked in on that. He challenged me and I answered the challenge. To be honest, when that happened, that’s when my season started to get better and everything all started falling together. I’m always curious too, having been in the NBA for a year now, have you been watching these playoffs, and do you watch high-level playoff basketball differently now having been in the league? Yeah, I think so. When you’re in high school and college, people say the NBA playoffs are a different animal than the regular season. For me, to play in the regular season and then watch the playoffs, you can really tell how much of a difference it is, and how much more locked in it is. It’s so hard to get your shot up in the NBA playoffs because of how hard the teams are playing. Even little things like that, you notice while watching. The intensity is way higher and you can tell by watching. I can’t wait until I’m able to play in the playoffs.