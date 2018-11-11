USA TODAY Sports

Collin Sexton had himself a game on Saturday night. The Cavaliers rookie has had plenty of struggles in his career, but Saturday against the Bulls everything started to come together for him. The young point guard dropped in 20 points, dished out three assists, and pulled down four rebounds. His performance was enough to pull the Cavs within one point and a chance to win the game at the end.

The Cavs decided to put the ball into the hands of Sexton at the end and give him a chance to win the game. He isolated his man and went to the rim, but his shot attempt came up short of the basket. The Bulls escaped with a victory over the Cavs, but Cleveland has some rare positive momentum to build on thanks to Sexton.

Cavs center Tristan Thompson has been around for nearly a decade now, so he’s able to put some perspective on things for the rookie in terms of being able to learn from the ups and downs of this experience. Thompson saw what Sexton did and had some praise for him after the game, comparing this moment to one Kyrie Irving had in a similar spot as a young player.