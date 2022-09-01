Collin Sexton is one of the more interesting players in the 2022 free agent class. Sexton started the first 11 games of the previous season for the Cleveland Cavaliers before tearing his meniscus and watching the remainder of the campaign on the sideline, a brutal blow for a player in a contract year.

While the Cavaliers pushed for the postseason and ultimately came up a bit short, Sexton worked to get healthy in an effort to get paid this summer. After finding himself as one of the odd-men out as a restricted free agent when contracts started getting signed, Sexton remained unsigned into September, as the Cavs and Sexton waited for the right opportunity to make something happen. Ultimately, Sexton’s patience was rewarded as he became the current player at the centerpiece of a stunning Donovan Mitchell trade, inking a sign-and-trade with the Jazz that will pay him a fully guaranteed $72 million over four years.

Sexton’s new $72M deal is fully guaranteed, sources said. https://t.co/V0w6X7WVM2 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 1, 2022

Sexton has only suited up for the Cavs in his NBA career, as the team took him with the eighth overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. During his career, Sexton has averaged 20 points per game on 45.8 percent shooting from the field and 37.8 percent shooting from behind the three-point line. He will now enter a situation in Utah where he will be the clear star and given plenty of opportunity to work his way back from injury and re-establish himself in the league after finding himself in a tough situation in Cleveland with Darius Garland taking the leap as he dealt with injuries.