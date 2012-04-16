Come Flail Away: The NBA’s Top 20 Worst Flops

There are a few basic certainties around basketball, from the rec league to the NBA: Players will dribble and shoot and scream “Oooohhhhh!” at the top of their lungs at contact.

No matter if it’s a full-speed encounter or the slightest thread count of jersey touching, flopping happens. On Sunday, as Sean Sweeney posted earlier today, Jeff Van Gundy read the Riot Act against flopping after Miami’s James Jones went down in an Oscar-worthy heap.

It got us thinking: What are some of the worst offenses we’ve seen?

These will only serve to raise the blood pressure of JVG and anyone else who believes the charge rule is getting out of hand. But remember, offensive flopping happens, too.

*********

Robert Horry on Carlos Boozer: This has to come first because JVG is on the call for this one, too. Five years ago he still can’t believe what he’s seen on this ball screen.

Manu Ginobili on Bonzi Wells: Ginobili is one of the best practitioners of creating contact but pretending he’s the victim. Don’t worry, it’s not the first Ginobili clip.

Tony Allen on Gordon Hayward: When a hit to the nose isn’t really a hit to the nose.

Chris Bosh on Carlos Boozer: First Horry, now Bosh, Boozer is on the wrong end again of an all-time great flop. Is this the most blatant flop, ever? It’s at least in the top three. The head snap, the slow crumple, it’s all there.

Andrei Kirilenko on Carlos Boozer: The “Carlos Boozer File” continues. Boozer’s bad luck is a modest hip check that AK-47 turns into John Elway‘s helicopter hit from Super Bowl XXXII.