You know your style has a life of its own when your suits are being compared to ugly sofas. That’s exactly what happened tonight to Craig Sager. In this video, watch as NBA All-Stars and youngsters from the weekend in New Orleans drop knowledge on the legend’s incomparable suits.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

What do you think?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.