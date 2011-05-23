Contest: Meet & Greet With LeBron

#Style – Kicks and Gear #LeBron James
05.23.11 7 years ago

By now, you’re probably at least familiar with the name. But how about taking it one step further? Sheets, the new way to do energy, is giving fans across the country a one of a kind opportunity to “Take A Sheet” with LeBron James. Here’s all you have to do:

1. Go to www.facebook.com/TakeaSheet and “Like” the page.

2. Once you’re a fan of the brand, simply answer the questions to enter for a chance to have you and a guest fly to Miami, go to a Heat game, receive a Sheets prize pack and meet the King.

For more information and a complete list of rules, check out the Terms and Conditions.

Let us know if you win!

What would you ask LeBron if you had the chance?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear#LeBron James
TAGSLeBron JamesSheetsStyle - Kicks and Gear

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP