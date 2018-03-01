Getty Image

Corey Brewer is heading back to the fold for Billy Donovan. Fresh off being waived by the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday, the veteran guard is expected to sign with the Oklahoma City Thunder later this week.

Brewer played a minor role for the Lakers this season, but he may see more use for a Thunder team that’s led by his former coach at Florida, where the two won a championship in 2007.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Wednesday night that Brewer will join the Thunder, and because he was waived before the deadline, he will be playoff eligible for a team that hopes to make some noise.