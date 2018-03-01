Corey Brewer Is Expected To Reunite With Billy Donovan In OKC After Being Waived By The Lakers

#Oklahoma City Thunder #LA Lakers
02.28.18 1 week ago

Getty Image

Corey Brewer is heading back to the fold for Billy Donovan. Fresh off being waived by the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday, the veteran guard is expected to sign with the Oklahoma City Thunder later this week.

Brewer played a minor role for the Lakers this season, but he may see more use for a Thunder team that’s led by his former coach at Florida, where the two won a championship in 2007.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Wednesday night that Brewer will join the Thunder, and because he was waived before the deadline, he will be playoff eligible for a team that hopes to make some noise.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Oklahoma City Thunder#LA Lakers
TAGSBILLY DONOVANCorey BrewerLA LAKERSOKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP