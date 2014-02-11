Kent Bazemore Torches Michael Carter-Williams For Reverse Slam

Through the second and third quarters on Monday, the Golden State Warriors out-scored the Philadelphia 76ers 69-31. That’s the primary reason Kent Bazemore played nearly eight and a half minutes in the fourth quarter and Marreese Speights scored a career-high 32 points. But it was Bazemore with the play of the night after he yo-yo’d by Michael Carter-Williams for a reverse slam reminiscent of some of his best during summer league.

