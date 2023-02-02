For the second time in two days, one of the biggest names in the WNBA’s free agent pool has decided to make their way to the New York Liberty. Breanna Stewart announced on her social media channels on Wednesday that she’ll join forces with Sabrina Ionescu and Jonquel Jones in the Big Apple, and on Thursday, Courtney Vandersloot tweeted that she will likewise head to the Liberty after spending the first 12 years of her WNBA career with the Chicago Sky.

#BREAKING Courtney Vandersloot is signing with the New York Liberty🗽✍🏼 — Courtney Vandersloot (@Sloot22) February 2, 2023

Vandersloot, who plays alongside Stewart during the WNBA’s offseason as a member of the Turkish side Fenerbahçe, was a 4-time All-Star as a member of the Sky, but announced earlier this week that she would not return to the team after hitting free agency.

“Although I never planned for this day to come, I have decided it is time for me to pursue a new beginning,” she wrote in a post on her Instagram account. “I will forever be grateful for the memories I have made during my time here. As I look ahead to a new chapter, with a new team, in a new city, know that Chicago, its fans, and the Sky organization will always hold a special place in my heart. It’s goodbye for now, but thank you forever.”

Vandersloot, a critical member of the Sky team that won the first WNBA championship in franchise history in 2021, appeared in 32 games last season for Chicago, averaging 11.8 points and 6.5 assists in 26.5 minutes a night.