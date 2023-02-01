Breanna Stewart Announced She’s Headed To The New York Liberty

The New York Liberty have landed the biggest name in the 2023 WNBA free agency class. In a video posted to her social media accounts on Friday afternoon, four-time All-Star Breanna Stewart announced that she’ll leave the Seattle Storm and bring her talents to the Big Apple.

Stewart posted a tweet that included the video and the Empire State Building lit up with her nickname.

Stewart is the latest splash the Liberty have made this winter, after the team pulled off a trade with the Connecticut Sun and the Dallas Wings to acquire Jonquel Jones and Kayla Thornton. It will mark the first time in her career that she suits up for a WNBA team other than the Storm, as the team selected her first overall in the 2016 WNBA Draft.

The 2018 WNBA MVP and a two-time champion with the Storm, Stewart averaged a career-best 21.8 points per game last year with 7.6 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and 1.6 steals in 30.9 minutes a night while connecting on 47.2 percent of her attempts from the field and 37.9 percent of her threes.

Last season, New York went 16-20, which was good for fourth place in the Eastern Conference. It was the second year in a row that the team made it to the postseason, where they ended up losing to the Chicago Sky in three games.