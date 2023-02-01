Breanna Stewart Announced She’s Headed To The New York Liberty

The New York Liberty have landed the biggest name in the 2023 WNBA free agency class. In a video posted to her social media accounts on Friday afternoon, four-time All-Star Breanna Stewart announced that she’ll leave the Seattle Storm and bring her talents to the Big Apple.
Stewart posted a tweet that included the video and the Empire State Building lit up with her nickname.
— Breanna Stewart (@breannastewart) February 1, 2023
Stewart is the latest splash the Liberty have made this winter, after the team pulled off a trade with the Connecticut Sun and the Dallas Wings to acquire Jonquel Jones and Kayla Thornton. It will mark the first time in her career that she suits up for a WNBA team other than the Storm, as the team selected her first overall in the 2016 WNBA Draft.
The 2018 WNBA MVP and a two-time champion with the Storm, Stewart averaged a career-best 21.8 points per game last year with 7.6 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and 1.6 steals in 30.9 minutes a night while connecting on 47.2 percent of her attempts from the field and 37.9 percent of her threes.
Last season, New York went 16-20, which was good for fourth place in the Eastern Conference. It was the second year in a row that the team made it to the postseason, where they ended up losing to the Chicago Sky in three games.