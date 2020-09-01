Courtney Vandersloot Set A New WNBA Single-Game Assist Record With 18

Entering Monday night’s game, Chicago Sky guard Courtney Vandersloot already held multiple WNBA records for assists. The ten-year veteran boasts the No. 1 mark in career assists per game (6.31) and assist rate (36.0 percent), with Vandersloot quickly ascending into the top five on the league’s all-time list in total assists with 1,824. However, there was a single-game mark that Vandersloot was previously unable to garner, leading to some drama in a game against the Indiana Fever.

Vandersloot, who previously notched 15 assists on three separate occasions, was attempting to chase down legendary guard Ticha Penicheiro and her single-game record of 16. Ultimately, Vandersloot was able to do so, first breaking the record with her 17th assist and then setting a new standard with 18 assists.

Courtney Vandersloot ➡️ Allie Quigley That is 17 assists for Vandersloot on the night and is a new @WNBA record! pic.twitter.com/Ho9O1OTbLG — CBS Sports WNBA (@CBSSportsWNBA) September 1, 2020

18 year old record broken with 18 ASSISTS IN A SINGLE GAME! Congrats @Sloot22 😍 pic.twitter.com/GhTg8dl5r1 — Chicago Sky (@chicagosky) September 1, 2020

Following the performance in which she also added 13 points, Vandersloot was humble in saying that she believed the record was “untouchable,” even after breaking it.

“I absolutely thought this record was untouchable. Shout out to Ticha for setting this one high.” – Courtney Vandersloot, on her 18 assists, a new WNBA record pic.twitter.com/M0l6MSqTdu — Chantel Jennings (@ChantelJennings) September 1, 2020

Vandersloot, who has led the WNBA in assists in three straight seasons, entered the night averaging 8.8 per game and this performance will help to buoy a pursuit of another title in the category. In short, it was a memorable showing to further enhance an already impressive personal list of accomplishments and, for good measure, Vandersloot helped to lead the Sky to a decisive 100-77 victory.