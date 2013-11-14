Court Grip Difference Maker Of The Week: Cover Up Your 5-Hole Around Ricky Rubio

Last night, Ricky Rubio set a career-high with 16 assists during Minnesota’s 124-95 blowout of the Cavs. The tussled hair of the Spaniard was bouncing all over the place as he easily found open teammates, even if it meant nutmegging a defender.

Ricky megged Michael Carter-Williams earlier this year, and last night it was Jarrett Jack‘s turn:

There’s really no way to defend against such wizardry. Defenders just have to be aware there’s an obvious opening between their legs when they take a defensive stance, and Ricky might just take advantage.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @countcenci.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.