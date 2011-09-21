CP3 Recruits LeBron, D-Wade, ‘Melo & Durant For Winston-Salem Game

So after they take their talents to Philly, it looks like the quartet of Carmelo Anthony, LeBron James, Chris Paul and Kevin Durant have found their next destination: Winston-Salem, N.C. And this time, they’ve picked up Dwyane Wade too. On Oct. 1 at 7 p.m., the the CP3 All-Star Pickup Game will take the campus of Winston-Salem State University by storm during Homecoming Weekend.

Benefiting local initiatives and scholarship programs of the CP3 Foundation, as well the athletic program at WSSU where both of his parents were former students, the game will take place at the University’s C.E. Gaines Center.

“I love having this opportunity to give back in my beloved hometown and host the first-ever CP3 All-Star Pickup Game during Homecoming Weekend at WSSU,” says Paul. “The passion that people have here in supporting the community and local sports was invaluable growing up, and I look forward to welcoming my friends on the court and hosting a blowout evening of basketball in the city.”

Tickets are now on sale exclusively at the Anderson Center Box Office on the WSSU campus. Tickets are $40 for general admission and $100 for courtside seating. Doors open for the game at 6 p.m.

