Craig Sager Is Battling Leukemia

#Twitter
04.18.14 4 years ago 2 Comments

The flamboyant sartorial style of Turner broadcasting’s ubiquitous sideline reporter, Craig Sager, was an afterthought on Thursday night. Sager’s son, Craig Sager Jr., tweeted the news that the elder Sager would be undergoing chemotherapy treatment tomorrow for Leukemia.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Thoughts and prayers go out to Sager and his family in this trying time. The 2014 NBA Playoffs won’t be nearly as much fun without him, so we hope he can return to the sideline soon.

Sager was brave enough to get in a race car with Mario Andretti, so we have faith he can overcome cancer, too.

Get well.

(H/T FTW)

What’s your favorite Craig Sager memory?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Twitter
TAGSCraig SagerCraig Sager Jr.Twitter

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP