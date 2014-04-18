Craig Sager Is Battling Leukemia

The flamboyant sartorial style of Turner broadcasting’s ubiquitous sideline reporter, Craig Sager, was an afterthought on Thursday night. Sager’s son, Craig Sager Jr., tweeted the news that the elder Sager would be undergoing chemotherapy treatment tomorrow for Leukemia.

My Dad's 3-4-week acute leukemia treatment starts tmrw.Be thinking of him & let's get him back on the sidelines soon pic.twitter.com/5CNI55p2Gx — Craig Sager II (@CraigSagerJr) April 17, 2014

Btw we were told he was leukemia free on Tuesday and then they apologized and hit us with the gut check yesterday. — Craig Sager II (@CraigSagerJr) April 18, 2014

Have to say how amazing it feels to see how many people r thinking of my dad and family. @CraigSagerJr @THESagerbomb pic.twitter.com/NaoaChauEn — Krista Sager (@kristasager) April 18, 2014

Thoughts and prayers go out to Sager and his family in this trying time. The 2014 NBA Playoffs won’t be nearly as much fun without him, so we hope he can return to the sideline soon.

Sager was brave enough to get in a race car with Mario Andretti, so we have faith he can overcome cancer, too.

Get well.

What’s your favorite Craig Sager memory?

