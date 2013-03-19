Crazy Nike LeBron X “Jaded Hulk” Customs

We’ve seen some incredible colorways come out this year for the Nike LeBron X, custom designs included. This one is called the “Jaded Hulk,” and it’s from Chef from GourmetKickz. The sneakers feature frayed purple textile on the upper to help symbolize the transformation into the Hulk. There is also gradient coloring on the side panels, a speckled midsole, customized insoles and tongue, as well as that popping eye towards the back heel.

Head on over to their online store to check out more custom LeBrons.

H/T NiceKicks

Would you rock these?

