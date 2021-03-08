After Domantas Sabonis took down Nikola Vucevic in an all-center Skills Challenge finals, the Mtn Dew Three-Point Contest took center stage on Sunday night, as the NBA’s best shooters took the floor in Atlanta to see who could pile up the most makes.

In the first round, three players stood well above the rest, as Boston’s Jayson Tatum set the early mark to beat at 25 with a strong opening round, including three moneyballs to close as he placed his moneyball rack at the end.

Mike Conley topped him with 28 as he looked to become the first lefty in competition history to win, as he put his moneyball rack at the top of the key and cleared it, going 5-for-5.

Mike Conley drilled every shot from his money ball rack 😱#MtnDew3pt pic.twitter.com/eTTwnFZLss — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) March 8, 2021

However, the prohibitive favorite in the competition was the last man up in the first round and Stephen Curry did not disappoint as he put up a record-setting 31, lighting it up from all over, including the long-distance Dew shot.

CURRY FLURRY@StephenCurry30 drops 31 points in Round 1 of the 3-Point Contest ☔️ pic.twitter.com/DrinkCauqU — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) March 8, 2021

In the final round, Tatum struggled to just 17, but Conley went off for 27 once again as he applied plenty of pressure to Steph if he was to win his second Three-Point Contest trophy.

Conley puts up 27 in the final round 👀#MtnDew3pt pic.twitter.com/6I5kQrlLi4 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) March 8, 2021

Curry started slow, hitting only the moneyball on his first rack, but he hit both of the Dew 3-point zone shots and, on the final rack, it came down to the moneyball for the win as he sat on 26 points. Naturally, he drilled it.

Steph always CLUTCH 🎯 He wins the 2021 #MtnDew3pt contest pic.twitter.com/1bNMZGWFNT — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) March 8, 2021

It was the early highlight of the night, as the Three-Point Contest has become the most consistently competitive and fun event on the All-Star Saturday slate each year — with the Dunk Contest being much more hit or miss. Sunday’s edition was no different and Curry walks away with a second Three-Point title in his career.