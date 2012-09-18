D.C.’s Finest Battle for a Spot in the Red Bull Midnight Run Final

Have you been keeping up on the basketball movement that is Red Bull Midnight Run ? The summer started off with more than 400 players in New York, Boston, Chicago, and Washington, D.C. battling for the right to represent their city in the Midnight Run finals this winter in Brooklyn at the Barclays Center for ultimate bragging rights.

This past weekend, the remaining 35 players in D.C. took the floor to fight it out for one of the eight remaining spots on their city’s team. Final squads for Boston and NYC have already been set (Chicago’s final is 9/29). You can see those teams and the D.C. finalists (when they are revelaed this week), on the Midnight Run site.

In the meantime, here are some shots of what went down in D.C.: