D Rose 3.5 “Year Of The Snake” Edition Unveiled

The Bulls won a close game in overtime last night thanks to Luol Deng morphing into Michael Jordan, but yet Chicago knows it won’t be until Derrick Rose gets back that they’ll take the next step. We’ve already seen a number of different “Year Of The Snake” sneaker colorways this year, and the new one from the adidas D Rose 3.5 is definitely dope.
The shoe features a black synthetic SPRINTWEB upper, as well as a textured, scale pattern that helps it take on the form of a snake. The SPRINTFRAME is chrome, metallic gold while the turquoise contrasting color symbolizes water.
The D Rose 3.5 “Year of the Snake” edition is dropping on January 24, and it will retail for $160. It will be available at adidas Basketball.
