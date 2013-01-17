D Rose 3.5 “Year Of The Snake” Edition Unveiled

The shoe features a black synthetic SPRINTWEB upper, as well as a textured, scale pattern that helps it take on the form of a snake. The SPRINTFRAME is chrome, metallic gold while the turquoise contrasting color symbolizes water.

The D Rose 3.5 “Year of the Snake” edition is dropping on January 24, and it will retail for $160. It will be available at adidas Basketball.

