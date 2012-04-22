D-Rose is back, D-Wade is hurt, and T-Pain puts Phoenix on the brink

Saturday morning, things looked pretty good for the Heat: All they had to do was beat the craptastic Wizards at home, and if the Bulls lost to the Mavs in a game that injury-racked Derrick Rose (head, shoulders, knees, toes) probably wouldn’t play in, Miami would be in prime position to snatch the No. 1 playoff seed in the East before the regular season wraps up next week … Saturday evening, it was a different story: D-Rose was cleared to play, and Miami’s plan to give LeBron and Chris Bosh the night off suddenly looked stupid when Dwyane Wade hurt his finger in the opening minutes and never returned. By the end of the night, Chicago had stretched its lead over Miami to 2.5 games, and shrunk the Heat’s margin for error down to zero … Rose had a modest 11 points and 8 assists in Chicago’s 93-83 win over Dallas. He hit some tough hanging one-handers, but the best thing Rose did was to not do anything spectacular. We all know Rose can get his whenever he wants, but he played within the system and didn’t disrupt the chemistry his teammates have established in his absence. Rose only took nine shots (no free throws), while Luol Deng had 22 points and Rip Hamilton added 19 … Rodrigue Beaubois (16 pts, 6 rebs, 5 asts) was playing D in the first half when he stopped dead in his tracks and sunk to the ground in slow-mo. At first it looked like he’d been jabbed below the belt, but it turns out he’d dislocated his ring finger. Would you rather dislocate your finger or get kicked in the sack? Sounds like a question for Steve-O … How has Kyle Korver survived on the Bulls, having to watch Joakim Noah and Ronnie Brewer shoot jumpers every day? It must be like Prince having to endure jam sessions with one guy who plays pots and pans with a wooden spoon, and another dude who plays a kazoo … You can’t really blame Heat coach Erik Spoelstra for resting LeBron and Bosh, because D-Wade is normally good enough to beat the Wizards alone. But after Wade jacked up his finger and left Spoelstra with a team that wouldn’t necessarily be a lock to win a D-League championship, wouldn’t it have made sense to call an audible and let LeBron play? After all, LeBron was in uniform and on the active roster. (Here is where the anti-Bron crowd says, “Michael Jordan never would have sat out a game his team needed to win!”) … How bad was it? When the Heat needed to score on a criticial possession late in the fourth quarter, they called a clear-out for Mike Miller (16 pts, 10 rebs). Miller hasn’t been the focal point of an offense since he played high school ball in South Dakota … Washington won the game when John Wall (13 pts, 13 asts, 4 stls) and Nene ran a simple pick-and-roll that got Nene a layup with 0.5 seconds remaining. So much was made about Miami needing LeBron, Wade and Bosh to score, but that play showed why Miami really missed their stars. No way Wall sets up the game-winner that easily with Wade and LeBron swarming the passing lanes … Keep reading to hear about the West playoff race…
D-Rose is back, D-Wade is hurt, and T-Pain puts Phoenix on the brink
uproxx 04.22.12 6 years ago
